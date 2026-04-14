Russia's Lavrov Visits Beijing As China Steps Up Iran War Diplomacy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Beijing as China steps up diplomatic efforts around the war in Iran amid a US blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ⁠ports that the Chinese Foreign Ministry has called "dangerous and irresponsible."

Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his April 14-15 visit, which will cover the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as Beijing and Moscow's deepening ties, according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.

"A thorough ⁠exchange of views ‌is expected on a number of 'hot topics' and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," the statement said, adding that Chinese-Russian cooperation at multilateral bodies like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, BRICS, the G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the United Nations will also be discussed during the visit.

Lavrov's trip to China comes after peace talks in Islamabad between the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement, prompting US President Donald Trump to call for a blockade on ships calling at Iranian ports as they transit the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for the world's energy supplies. China's Foreign Ministry called that move "dangerous ⁠and irresponsible" during an April 14 press conference.

The visit also takes place as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been looking to play a more visible role in diplomacy around the war in the Middle East as tensions between Tehran and Washington evolve.

Xi hosted Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, on April 14, where he "made proposals to maintain peace in the region," according to Chinese state media.

"Sovereignty is the basis of the survival of all countries, especially the vast number of developing countries and cannot be violated," Xi said, according to a Chinese readout of the meeting.

While some reports, including comments from Trump himself, have suggested China played a role in encouraging the recent cease-fire talks, it remains unclear how central a role Beijing played in pushing Tehran to the negotiating table.

Analysts say China is aiming to strengthen its global standing amid the war in Iran as it looks to portray the United States as a destabilizing force in international politics and trade.

"China will see this [conflict] as a huge opportunity, as a way to showcase that China is a stable force in international affairs, as being the adult in the room," said Yu Jie, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, a London-based think tank.

Beijing And Moscow Talk War In Iran

While part of regular engagement between Beijing and Moscow, Lavrov's visit occurs at a crucial moment in the Iran war and China's relationship with the United States.

Trump is expected to travel to Beijing on May 14-15 for a summit with Xi, which is set to focus on a range of trade, technology, and military issues. The trip was originally scheduled for the end of March but was delayed due to the war in Iran.

A sanctioned oil tanker of Chinese origin is set to be the first vessel to test the new US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data from LSEG and Kpler.

The ship, named Rich Starry, and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, were already sanctioned by the United States for dealing ‌with Iran.

Shipping data shows the Chinese-owned tanker has a Chinese crew onboard and is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol.

In a sign of the underlying tensions the blockade has spawned in Beijing, Guo Jiakuna, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on April 14 called the US action "dangerous and irresponsible," adding that Washington "took a targeted blockade action, which will only exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile cease-fire agreement and further jeopardize safety of passage through the Strait [of Hormuz]."

The Russian visit also follows reports from CNN and The New York Times that say US intelligence agencies have information about possible shipments from China of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran.

The New York Times, citing US officials, said the shipment has already been sent, while CNN's reporting said China was preparing to send a shipment in the coming weeks.

Neither report offered definitive evidence, and China's embassy in the United States denied shipping missiles during the war.

Still, US intelligence agencies have assessed that China is weighing how to support Iran in the conflict, with reports that discussions are under way on whether to allow some Chinese companies to ship components, fuel, and chemicals to Iran that could be used in military production.

Evidence that Russia has provided the Iranian military with specific satellite intelligence to help Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps target American ships, along with military and diplomatic installations throughout the Middle East, has also reportedly been obtained by US intelligence agencies.

Global Economic Headwinds Weigh On China

China experts have noted that Beijing's public rhetoric during the Iran war has been somewhat toned down since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February.

This is seen partly due to China's deep political and economic ties with Arab nations in the Middle East that have faced Iranian attacks, but also Beijing's aim to balance relations with the United States ahead of the upcoming summit between Trump and Xi.

Huang Jing, director of Tsinghua University's Institute of American and Pacific Studies, wrote in Guancha, a popular Chinese news site, that Beijing's "commitment to maintaining stability in US-China relations is not only crucial for both countries but also holds profound and far-reaching significance for the stability and development of the entire world."

China is heavily dependent on oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz and is anxious about how global economic fallout from the war in Iran could put its own economy at risk.

While China is better cushioned against energy shocks than many economies, rising commodity prices driven by Middle East supply disruptions could squeeze profit margins. The country has leaned heavily on exports to support growth, and although higher fossil fuel costs have boosted demand for Chinese solar panels and electric vehicles, sustained oil price increases could weaken global demand and slow orders for Chinese manufacturers.

In a sign of slumping global demand, data released on April 14 from China's customs bureau shows the country's export momentum slowed in March.

The figures show Chinese exports growing by 2.5 percent in March compared to the same period a year earlier. That marks a notable slowdown compared to January and February, which saw 22 percent growth compared to last year.