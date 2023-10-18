China, Russia Have Maintained Close Strategic Coordination, Xi Tells Putin

Russia is pushing for changes to a Brazilian draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council that would condemn Hamas for its attack on Israel and call for a humanitarian cease-fire after Moscow's draft resolution failed in a vote over its failure to mention the militant group.

The Brazilian draft resolution, according to AP, calls for “humanitarian pauses” and “firmly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” But it also “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas,” which the Russian draft failed to mention.



Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, launched a surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,300 Israelis, the worst Jewish massacre since the World War II Nazi Holocaust.



Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 16 that Russia had proposed two amendments to the Brazilian draft resolution, which, according to him, would provide “balance” to the document.



One amendment would add a call “for an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire” and the second would condemn “indiscriminate attacks against civilians as well as against civilian objects in the Gaza Strip depriving civilian population of means indispensable for their survival, in violation of international law,” the AP reported.



Russia had proposed its own draft resolution that condemned violence against civilians but made no mention of Hamas or its attack, but the UN Security Council rejected it in a vote on October 16.



Only four countries joined Russia in voting for its resolution -- China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon -- while four countries -- the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Japan -- voted against and the seven others abstained. At least nine of the 15 members of the council need to support a resolution for it to be adopted.



Russia reacted angrily to the result of the vote, with Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya saying that “the council once again has found itself a hostage to the selfish intentions of the Western bloc of countries.”



U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that “by failing to condemn Hamas, Russia is giving cover to a terrorist group that brutalizes innocent civilians.”



“Hamas’ actions have led to the dire humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza,” she added.



The Brazilian draft resolution, which according to diplomats quoted by the AFP appears to have broader support, is expected to be put on to vote on October 17.



The UN’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, has yet to adopt a response to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,300 people, followed by Israel’s airstrikes that have killed 2,750 Palestinians.



Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said the Security Council, which has not adopted a resolution on the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories since 2016, stood at “one of its most pivotal crossroads” since its founding in the aftermath of World War II.



“The first step this council must take before any calls for aid, calm or restraint is to designate Hamas as the murderous terror organization that it is,” he said after the vote on the Russian draft resolution on October 16.



The Palestinian representative to the UN Riyad Mansour urged the Security Council not to send “the signal that the Palestinian lives don’t matter.”



“Don’t dare say Israel is not responsible for the bombs it is dropping over their heads,” he added.



He also told reporters before the meeting on October 16 that “the Arab group is supportive of the Russian draft.”



Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 killed some 1,300 Israelis and at least 200 people were taken hostage by the militant group.



Israel has responded with air strikes that Palestinians said killed at least 2,750 people. Jerusalem also has cut off supplies of water and power to the isolated Gaza Strip.



The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees warned that the Gaza Strip faces an “unprecedented human catastrophe” if water and other vital supplies are not restored.



Israel has warned more than a million people to leave the north of the densely populated enclave as it prepares for an expected ground assault on the Gaza Strip.

With reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters.