Several heads of state gathered in the Chinese port city of Qingdao for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on June 10. Chinese President Xi Jinping received Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rohani, Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and other leaders. Putin and Rohani also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. (Reuters, RU-RTR via AP)