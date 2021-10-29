Europe Should 'Think Twice' About Deeper Ties With China, Warns Taiwanese Foreign Minister

European countries -- including Hungary, Romania, and Serbia -- should "think twice" about deepening economic ties with China before their foreign policy becomes "skewed," warned Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during a diplomatic trip through Europe. In an October 27 interview with RFE/RL in Prague, Wu said that Taiwan was looking for "new friends" amid growing tension with China. Beijing considers self-governing Taiwan to be one of its provinces and has recently stepped up military activity in the region. U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated his "rock-solid" commitment to Taiwan. But Biden caused confusion when he said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if it was attacked by China, departing from a long-held U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity." Wu said the United States remains a reliable ally despite the chaos that followed the U.S.-pullout from Afghanistan.