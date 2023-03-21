Accessibility links

Chinese Leader Xi Holds Second Day Of Talks In Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on March 21 during the second day of a three-day visit to Moscow. After an initial meeting a day earlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi described Beijing and Moscow as "strategic partners" and said China would "prioritize" ties with Russia." The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. China has proposed a cease-fire and political settlement that Western countries say echoes Russian talking points.

