Cities Around The World Show Solidarity With Belarusian Pro-Democracy Protesters

Cities around the globe held marches, flew flags, and made other symbolic gestures in a show of support for pro-democracy demonstrators in Belarus. It came after Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya designated February 7 as the Day of Solidarity with Belarus. Since August's presidential election, which was widely seen as rigged, Belarusian protesters have faced violent crackdowns and mass arrests after demanding the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.