Clashes With Police In Kyiv As Protestors Demand Release Of Odesa Activist Sternenko
Protesters clashed with police near the presidential offices in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, following the conviction of Odesa activist Serhiy Sternenko on February 23. He was convicted on charges of abduction, robbery, and the illegal handling of weapons. Activists tried to enter the building but police blocked the entrance. Sternenko's supporters believe the charges were politically motivated because of his nationalist and anti-government positions.