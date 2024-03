The URL has been copied to your clipboard

For 40 years, Abdymalik Tolonbaev has cleared heavy snowfall and avalanches to keep a dangerous mountain road open in Kyrgyzstan’s Alaiku district. The remote area is nestled in the high peaks of Kyrgyzstan’s Ferghana Valley and the precarious route provides a lifeline to some 20,000 local residents.