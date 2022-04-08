News
Second Cleric Dies Of Injuries After 'Terrorist' Attack At Iranian Shrine
A stabbing attack at a revered shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad has claimed the life of a second Shi'ite cleric, state television reports.
The death of Mohammad Sadegh Daraei was reported as thousands of mourners attended the funeral of another cleric, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Aslani, killed in the same attack.
Daraei was seriously wounded in the April 5 attack at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. He died at a hospital after undergoing several operations that failed to save him.
A third cleric wounded in the attack is still in danger, the medical team has said.
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on April 7 described the incident as a "terrorist operation" and said Tehran would pursue the perpetrators. Vahidi said the attack showed that Iran's enemies are still working to promote "discord."
Authorities have said the suspected perpetrator is a 21-year-old man of Uzbek descent, while blaming the attack on the influence of "takfiri" -- a term used for Sunni extremists, including the Islamic State (IS) group.
They have described religious animosity toward Iran's Shi'ite majority as the motive for the attack.
The suspected attacker and six other accomplices have been arrested. At least one is reported to be the brother of the attacker.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency identified the suspect as Abdolatif Moradi and said he had entered Iran a year ago illegally via the border with Pakistan. According to the report, Moradi lived in Mashhad, where he worked "in transport" with his brother.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on the Intelligence Ministry to identify and prosecute all perpetrators of the attack.
With reporting by AFP
All Of The Latest News
Sixteen Arrested During Kazakh January Unrest In Kazakhstan Go On Hunger Strike
OSKEMEN, Kazakhstan -- Sixteen men arrested in the northeastern Kazakh city of Oskemen during deadly anti-government demonstrations that shook the country in January have launched a hunger strike to protest the conditions they are held in and a court's decision to extend their pretrial detention.
Anar Qusaiynova, a lawyer representing them, told RFE/RL late on April 7 that the 16 detained men had started their hunger strike the day before.
According to Qusaiynova, the men are demanding to be transferred to house arrest and their cases brought to court quickly.
Nazira Zhylqyshynova, the mother of 24-year-old dentist Nursultan Sultanov, one of those detained and on hunger strike, told RFE/RL that the conditions in the city's central detention center, which is situated in an 18th-century fortress, were "horrible."
"I visited the place to see my son. It's very damp and humid inside. It's probably dangerous for anyone's health. We demand that our sons be released. They have families, mortgages. They will not go anywhere before the trial," Zhylqyshynova said.
Relatives of another man on hunger strike, Semei Ismaghambetov, told RFE/RL that all 16 men were being kept in one cell.
State Penitentiary Service officials told RFE/RL that they were "unaware of any hunger strike" in Oskemen.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike in early January quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called on the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send troops to Kazakhstan in the wake of the protests, which were also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who resigned in 2019 but retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Kazakh authorities say at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the violence, but human rights groups say the number of those killed was much higher, pointing to evidence that there were peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
The authorities say some 800 people have been arrested over the unrest and dozens have been sentenced to various prison terms. There are reports that those in custody have been tortured by the police.
Belarusian Journalist Charged With Treason Five Months Before Release From Prison
MINSK -- Belarusian journalist Katsyaryna Andreyeva, who is serving a two-year prison sentence for covering protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has now been charged with high treason just ahead of her release.
Andreyeva's husband, Ihar Ilyash, wrote on Facebook on April 7 that it remains unclear what the charge is based on, adding that the investigations into what he called "an absurd" case had been finished and the case will be soon handed to a court.
"Just five months before the end of her prison term, all of a sudden, they charge her again, this time with 'high treason.' In a country engulfed with totalitarian insanity, this cannot have anything to do with law and reality. But there is obvious parallel with Stalin's practices -- to extend a political prisoner's term, when it approaches its end," Ilyash wrote, adding that his wife "is absolutely innocent."
"The cynical nature of this probe is a monstrous retaliation against someone for their journalistic activities," he adds.
Andreyeva and her colleague, Darya Chultsova, were both sentenced to two years in prison in February 2021 after a court found them guilty of "organizing public events aimed at disrupting civil order."
Andreyeva, 28, and Chultsova, 24, in their last statement in the courtroom, rejected the charge against them, calling them politically motivated, as they attended the protest to do their job as reporters.
The two journalists were arrested in mid-November 2020 while they were covering a rally in Minsk commemorating Raman Bandarenka.
Bandarenka died from injuries sustained in a vicious beating by a group of masked assailants -- who rights activists say were affiliated with the authorities -- during one of the weekly rallies demanding Lukashenka's resignation after he claimed victory in an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged.
Belarusian and international human rights organizations have recognized Andreyeva and Chultsova as political prisoners and say that all charges should be dropped and they should be released immediately.
Security officials have cracked down hard on any dissent against Lukashenka's regime, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials of some of those detained.
Lukashenka, who has run the country with a tight grip since 1994, has denied any wrongdoing with regard to the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on stepping down and holding new elections.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 67, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and the brutal postelection crackdown.
EU Approves Fifth Sanctions Package Against Moscow, Including Ban On Russian Coal
The European Union has agreed on a fifth package of sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine, including measures banning the import of coal and closing off EU ports from Russian vessels.
"Together with the four previous packages, these sanctions will further contribute to ramping up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine," the bloc said in a statement on April 8.
"These measures are broader and sharper, so that they cut even deeper into the Russian economy. They have been coordinated with international partners," it added, noting that work on further sanctions against Moscow is already under way.
The newly adopted sanctions target six main themes: Russian coal, financial transactions, transport, imports and exports to Russia, and excluding Russia from public contracts and European funds.
Meanwhile, an update to Britain's sanctions list announced asset freezes on Putin's adult daughters Yekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, as well as Yekaterina Vinokurova, the daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. All three were placed under sanctions by the United States earlier this week.
"Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
Britain also said its analysis showed Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Britain estimates that 60 percent of Russian foreign-currency reserves have been frozen as a result of international sanctions.
The United States and its European allies have been slapping sanctions on Russia, which launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, to isolate Moscow economically, financially, and diplomatically.
The latest sanctions come as evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops continues to pile up.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst "war crimes" since World War II and urged the council to hold them accountable.
That led to the United Nations General Assembly voting on April 7 to suspend Russia from the UN's Human Rights Council, only the second time ever such a move has been taken.
Much of the focus has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
On April 8, Russian rockets struck a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 30 people and wounding more than 100.
Ukrainian leaders have predicted more gruesome discoveries would be made in reclaimed cities and towns after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings and streets strewn with destroyed cars and the corpses of civilians.
At Least 39 Dead In Russian Rocket Attack On Ukrainian Rail Station
Thirty-nine people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a deliberate attack on civilians.
Ukraine's state railway company said two Russian rockets had struck the station in Kramatorsk, which is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
"Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.
"Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population," Zelenskiy said in a statement. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."
Zelenskiy later said in a video address to Finland's parliament that no Ukrainian troops had been at the station at the time of the attack.
Video and images posted on social media appeared to show dozens of dead civilians next to backpacks and suitcases they were carrying with them.
First reports spoke of 30 being killed, but that figure was later raised to 39 -- including four children -- and confirmed by Ukrainian officials, including Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.
"The Russians are deliberately trying to disrupt the evacuation of civilians," he said. "For them, people's lives are just a bargaining chip and an instrument to achieve their cynical goal."
Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said about 4,000 people had been at the station at the time of the attack.
The Russian Defense Ministry denied it was responsible.
The remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian was lying just adjacent to the main building.
"I'm looking for my husband. He was here. I can't reach him," a woman told AFP, sobbing and holding her phone to her ear.
Another woman in a state of shock said: "I was in the station. I heard like a double explosion. I rushed to the wall for protection.
"Then I saw people covered in blood entering the station and bodies everywhere on the ground."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
European Parliament President Warns: 'If Ukraine Falls, We All Fall'
The war in Ukraine is a test of whether the European Parliament can show courage and leadership and act as a strong defender of democracy, the legislature's president, Roberta Metsola, has told RFE/RL's Georgian Service.
In the wide-ranging interview on April 7, Metsola challenged the European Union to step up now and do more for Ukraine, which for years has looked to the West and aspired to join democratic institutions.
"We need to make a choice. We are either going to save Ukraine or turn our backs and if we turn our back to Ukraine, that means we turned our backs to a country that looked up to us as the democratic leader, as a global political power stands for freedom around the world," Metsola said.
Metsola, a Maltese politician who has been president of the European Parliament since January, said it was clear that after her recent visit to Kyiv, the country doesn't just need more military equipment, it needs weapons that its troops already know how to use to ensure they are quickly put to use.
Europe's response, she added, should be increased in ways such as how the Czech Republic on April 5 sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
The amount the EU has pledged thus far -- 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in financial assistance -- was unprecedented, she said, but "Ukraine needs to survive. We need to help, make sure that Ukraine wins this war because otherwise all of Europe would fail."
The current level of political will was also unprecedented, she said, noting there was "huge public opinion" behind it that allows the EU to go further than it's gone before, not just on defense spending but also on energy policy.
She called for stronger embargoes on more energy sources from Russia, with the ultimate aim of zero energy dependence on the Kremlin because "we need to buy our energy from our friends and not from our foes."
While she understands that there are different realities in different countries as prices rise, the EU is going into an uncertain period in terms of supply and food shortages. She said the turbulence meant leadership will become even more valuable.
"This is where political will has to be at the forefront of all decisions that are taken, be a political, economic, financial, whatever is needed," she said.
"We need to make a choice -- we are either going to save Ukraine or turn our backs. And this is where I think we as a European Parliament and I president should be at the forefront -- fighting for the first option."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Georgian Service
Dozens Dead In Russian Rocket Attack As EU Leaders Arrive In Kyiv For Talks
More than 39 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine as three senior European officials arrived in Kyiv and the EU adopted a fifth round of sanctions to punish Russia for its unprovoked invasion.
Ukraine's state railway company said two Russian rockets had struck the station in Kramatorsk which is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
It came as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger were due to hold talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Heger said on Twitter that they had come with trade and humanitarian aid proposals for Zelenskiy and his government.
Part of that, Heger said, was "to offer options for transporting grains, including wheat." Ukraine is a major world wheat supplier and Russia's invasion is creating shortages, notably in the Middle East.
He added that the three want to help Ukraine on its path toward closer ties with the EU by "creating a ReformTeam."
It's the first visit by Western leaders since the alleged Russian atrocities in Bucha emerged earlier this week.
The visit comes as the EU announced on April 8 it had adopted a fifth round of sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products.
The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The three European leaders set off by train early on April 8 from the small southern Polish town of Przemysl, just 13 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The airspace over Ukraine is closed because of the war.
In mid-March the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic traveled to Kyiv by train. Last week, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visited the city.
The West has tightened sanctions on Russia following international condemnation of apparent executions of civilians in the streets of Bucha, a northern suburb of Kyiv.
Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said a war crimes tribunal against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov should be established amid the growing evidence of alleged atrocities.
Speaking in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published on April 8, Steinmeier said that "anyone who has responsibility for these crimes will have to explain themselves."
"That includes soldiers. That includes military commanders. And of course also those that have the political responsibility," he added.
Zelenskiy said late on April 7 that the situation in Borodyanka -- another town northwest of Kyiv retaken from Russian forces -- is "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha.
Video from Borodyanka showed search-and-rescue teams using heavy equipment to dig through the rubble of a building that collapsed. Hundreds of people were feared buried.
On the battlefield, Ukraine says after withdrawing from Kyiv's outskirts, Russia is regrouping to try to gain full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partly held by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
The besieged southern port of Mariupol, where the mayor said over 100,000 people were still trapped, was also a target.
The British Defense Ministry said on April 8 that Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izyum, which remains under their control.
Ukraine said it aimed to establish up to 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate trapped civilians on April 8, but civilians trying to flee besieged Mariupol will have to use private vehicles.
The 10 planned safe corridors announced by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk were all in southern and eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told BBC radio that NATO countries were ready to supply weapons to Ukraine for the fight against Russia for years to come, if necessary.
He said he could not comment on weapons systems supplied by individual NATO countries, but said that the impact of the weapons that had already been delivered to Ukraine was clear to see.
"Allies are ready to provide even more and also more modern and heavier weapons," he said.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa, and Bild
Microsoft Says Disrupts Hacking Attempts By Russian Military Spies
Microsoft Corp says it has disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies aimed at breaking into Ukrainian, European Union, and U.S. targets.
In a blog post on April 7, the tech firm said a group it nicknamed "Strontium" was using seven Internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.
Microsoft did not disclose by name any of the targets.
Strontium is Microsoft's moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 -- a hacking squad linked to Russia's military intelligence agency.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message from Reuters seeking comment.
Ukraine has been targeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.
With reporting by Reuters
Pink Floyd Releases First New Song In Nearly Three Decades To Aid Ukraine
The British rock band Pink Floyd has released its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, featuring the vocals of a Ukrainian singer who quit an international tour to fight for his country and was wounded.
Hey Hey Rise Up features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.
The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.
Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was "a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music."
After Russia's invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the United States to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit.
Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song.
He said: "I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future."
Gilmour said he had a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren and he was feeling "the fury and the frustration" of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
"We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become," Gilmour said on the band's website.
Pink Floyd said all the proceeds from the track, which samples Khlyvnyuk singing a World War I protest song, will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.
Pink Floyd, founded in London in the mid-1960s, is best known for their influential 1970s albums including The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall.
Original member Roger Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album The Division Bell. After keyboard player Richard Wright died in 2008, Gilmour said he doubted Pink Floyd would perform together again.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Congress Votes To End Favorable Trade Status For Products From Russia, Belarus
The U.S. Congress has voted overwhelmingly to remove favorable trade status for goods from Russia and Belarus and to ban the import of Russian oil and other energy products.
In a rare display of unity, the Senate passed both bills unanimously. The House of Representatives passed the bills with huge majorities -- 420-3 on the trade bill and 413-9 on the oil embargo legislation -- clearing the way for the bills to be sent to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign them into law.
The trade legislation relegates Russia and Belarus into a group with Cuba and North Korea as the only countries denied most-favored-nation status -- also known as permanent normal trade relations -- by the United States.
The status requires countries to guarantee one another equal tariff and regulatory treatment. Ending it for Russian and Belarusian products will mean higher tariffs on those products in the U.S. market.
The United States imported just under $30 billion in goods from Russia last year, including $17.5 billion in crude oil.
The energy measure puts into law Biden's previous executive order banning imports of Russian oil, natural gas, coal, and other petroleum products.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said the legislation delivers a "painful, severe" financial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine and overseeing alleged war crimes against civilians.
"Putin must absolutely be held accountable for the detestable, despicable war crimes he is committing against Ukraine: the images we have seen coming out of that country...are just pure evil," Schumer said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) hailed the latest action as a sign that the United States was "unwavering" in its commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russia to account.
"Putin's aggression and barbaric war crimes have horrified the world and demand a strong response," she said in a statement.
The trade legislation directs the U.S. Trade Representative's Office to work to persuade other members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend most-favored-nation status for Russia, work to get the WTO to suspend Russia's membership, and work to block Belarus's entry into the WTO.
With reporting by AFP
Blinken Reaffirms U.S. Commitment To Send More Weapons To Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington will not let anything stand in the way of sending Ukraine more of the weapons it needs in its fight against Russia.
Speaking to reporters on April 7 at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Blinken said the United States is looking at what new weapons it can send to Ukraine. He said there’s a greater determination than ever to stand with Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Blinken also said Russia must decide if it wants to engage in meaningful diplomacy with Ukraine.
Blinken said the killings of civilians in the town of Bucha are not a major factor in peace talks but said it is likely that Russian forces are carrying out more "atrocities" in parts of Ukraine.
"For every Bucha, there are many more towns Russia has occupied and more towns that it is still occupying, places where we must assume Russian soldiers are committing more atrocities right now," Blinken said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier on April 7 pressed NATO for more weapons amid expectations that Russia is repositioning its forces before launching a major offensive in southeastern Ukraine.
The best way to help Ukraine is to provide the country with everything it needs to put Russian President Vladimir Putin in his place and defeat the Russian Army, Kuleba said.
Kuleba said he expects his country will be supplied by NATO with all of the weapons it needs to defend itself, but he said the outstanding question is when the arms would arrive.
“The discussion is not about the list of weapons. The discussion is about the timeline,” he said, adding that the more weapons Ukraine gets and the sooner they arrive, the more human lives will be saved.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Unknown Activists Vandalize Villas In Italy Owned By Pro-Kremlin Propagandist
Italian media say unknown activists have vandalized two villas in Italy that belong to leading pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.
The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on April 7 that unknown individuals threw red paint into the swimming pool at Solovyov's villa in Pianello del Lario near Lake Como.
Walls also were splashed with red paint with the words "Killer" and "No War" scrawled on the villa's entrance.
Separately, unknown persons tried to set fire to another villa belonging to Solovyov in the nearby town of Menaggio. Firefighters were called to extinguish the fire, Italian media reported.
The mayor of Menaggio, Michele Spaggiari, said that Solovyov was last in the villa in the summer of 2021.
Italian authorities impounded all of Solovyov’s villas and other properties in the country in early March as part of international sanctions imposed on those seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia Suspended From UN Human Rights Council For 'Systematic Abuses'
The UN General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.
The resolution received 93 votes in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.
The U.S.-initiated resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the UN members who voted in favor of suspending Russia from the Geneva-based 47-member council, which is the UN’s leading human rights organization.
The rebuke marked only the second time a country has been dismissed from the council, which was founded in 2006. Libya's suspension in 2011 was the first.
The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the suspension, calling the move "illegal and politically motivated, aimed at ostentatiously punishing a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy."
But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the vote.
"A country that is perpetrating gross and systematic violations of human rights should not sit on a body whose job it is to protect those rights," he said.
Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the council, whose decisions are not legally binding but send important political messages. It also can authorize investigations.
The suspension bars Moscow's delegation from speaking and voting at council meetings, but its diplomats can still attend debates.
The world has been outraged by images from the Ukrainian town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops showing bodies of civilians who appear to have been executed and left in the streets or buried in mass graves.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this week called for the expulsion of Russia from the UN Security Council "so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression."
Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said Russia had committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “beyond the pale” and said Moscow “is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.”
Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Gennady Kuzmin had urged members to vote no.
“What we’re seeing today is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control,” he said prior to the vote. “We reject the untruthful allegations against us, based on staged events and widely circulated fakes.”
Kyslytsya responded to Russia’s complaints about the proceeding, saying: “We have heard, many times the same perverted logic of the aggressor trying to present itself as the victim.”
He also cautioned members of the General Assembly against abstaining, quoting Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel: “Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor -- never his victim, whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten.”
Among the 24 countries that voted against the resolution was China, a Moscow ally that has steadfastly abstained from criticizing the invasion of Ukraine. Others were Iran, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Belarus, and Syria.
Several African countries, including South Africa and Senegal, joined Brazil, Mexico, and India in abstaining.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Senior Kazakh Official Calls Bucha Killings A 'Tragedy' That Needs Investigation
NUR-SULTAN -- The chairman of the Kazakh Senate, Maulen Ashimbaev, has called the mass killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha when it was under the control of occupying Russian troops "a tragedy that needs an international investigation."
"How and why it happened must, of course, be determined with the participation of international organizations, Western countries, other countries," Ashimbaev told reporters on April 7.
"This is what the Ukrainian people are waiting for, and what the world community is waiting for. At this point, it is important to stay away from emotional assessments and accusations. I am confident that a wide-scale and thorough UN-led investigation must be conducted to find what exactly happened in Bucha," he said.
Grisly images emerged this week of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv that was recaptured from Russian invaders. Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone and around 50 of them were executed. Some of the corpses had their hands tied behind their backs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide." Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia, which has denied the accusations, in reaction to the deaths.
Kazakhstan is a close ally of Russia, which provided troops to Kazakhstan through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in January to help stabilize the situation when massive protests turned deadly.
Russian Nobel Laureate Muratov Doused With Red Paint By Unknown Attacker
Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of one of Russia's leading independent newspapers, Novaya gazeta, said he was attacked by an assailant who threw a mixture of red paint and acetone on him.
Muratov, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, was on a train bound from Moscow to Samara on April 7 when the attack occurred.
A photo of Muratov posted by the newspaper on Telegram showed his head, shirt, hands, and arms covered in red paint.
Muratov said the attacker shouted, "Muratov, here's to you for our boys."
He told the new European edition of Novaya gazeta about the attack, saying that his eyes were burning badly.
Novaya gazeta, a leading independent Russian newspaper, suspended operations last month after it said it received warnings from Russian authorities.
The newspaper said it had been warned twice by Roskomnadzor, meaning the state communications regulator was open to pursue closing the independent outlet down through legal action.
Earlier on April 7, journalists from Novaya gazeta who fled Russia amid the ongoing crackdown on independent reporting said they have launched a new media outlet that aims to cover news and developments in Russia and around the world in Russian and several other languages.
Kirill Martynov, the former editor of Novaya gazeta's unit on political issues, will be the editor in chief of Novaya gazeta Europe, the publication said in a statement on its website.
"We know that we have readers around the world who are waiting for verified information," the statement said.
"That is why we, Novaya gazeta journalists who were forced to leave their country because of a de facto occupational ban being in put into effect, are pleased to announce that we have launched Novaya gazeta Europe -- an outlet that shares our values and standards."
The statement did not say where the newspaper would be based.
Russia has placed strict limits on how media can describe the war Moscow launched in Ukraine. According to the regulator, media must follow official government communications only for what Moscow calls a “special military operation.” Usage of the words "war" or "invasion" with regard to the fighting in Ukraine is banned.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed into a law legislation that punishes those who distribute what is deemed "false information about the Russian Army" in their reports about Ukraine, with a prison sentence of as much as 15 years.
Several other Russian media outlets have already opted for suspending operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report, and the Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
Exiled Tajik Blogger's Mother Jailed On Charge Seen As Politically Motivated
DUSHANBE -- The mother of exiled blogger Sherzod Mamadjonov has been sentenced to six years in prison on an extremism charge that the outspoken government critic has called a politically motivated attack on his family.
A court in Dushanbe sentenced Shohida Mamadjonova on April 7 after finding her guilty of providing online support to the banned political parties Group 24 and Islamic Renaissance of Tajikistan, which the court said were aimed at disrupting the Central Asian state's constitutional order.
Mamadjonova pleaded not guilty but did say she was "sorry" for commenting on her son's videos that were critical of the Tajik government.
Her lawyers said they will appeal the court's ruling.
Domestic and international rights groups have for years criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Mamadjonova was arrested in February after she was summoned to a police station in the town of Vahdat, near Dushanbe.
Her son, Sherzod (aka Abdurahmon) Mamadjonov, who lives in Germany, is known in Tajikistan for a blog criticizing the government for its restrictive policies toward practicing Muslims.
He said earlier that his mother had been summoned by the police several times, where they ordered her to persuade her son to return to Tajikistan.
Russia Accuses Google Of 'Fake' News On YouTube, Bans Advertising
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has accused Google of violating Russian law and said it will take punitive measures against the giant tech company, including an advertising ban on the platform and its information resources.
In its April 7 statement, Roskomnadzor said Google's YouTube video-sharing platform "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that Russian authorities call a "special military operation."
The statement says that the materials in question on YouTube "discredit the Russian Federation's armed forces," and that the measures against Google, which include a warning on search engines saying it is violating Russian law, would remain in place until it complied with legislation.
Google has yet to comment on the move.
Last month, Roskomnadzor demanded Google stop the spread of videos on its YouTube platform that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
It also has forbidden to describe what several Western states have called an "unjustified and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
Over the past year, Russia has intensified its crackdown on opposition voices, forcing the closure of most independent media outlets and limiting freedom of information.
On March 4, Roskomnadzor blocked Facebook, claiming the world's largest social-media platform was discriminating against Russian media and information resources such as RT, RIA Novosti, and Sputnik.
The next day, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
G7 Condemns 'In Strongest Terms' Russian 'Atrocities' In Bucha
The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries has condemned "in the strongest terms" what it calls the "atrocities" committed by Russia in the town of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine.
"Haunting images of civilian deaths, victims of torture, and apparent executions, as well as reports of sexual violence and destruction of civilian infrastructure show the true face of Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people," foreign ministers from the G7 said in a joint statement on April 7.
"The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities and severe violations of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights, committed by the aggressor on Ukrainian soil," it added.
Grisly images emerged this week of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv that was recaptured from Russian invaders. Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.
The G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, said in the statement that it was ready to further assist Ukraine in defending itself from Moscow's unprovoked invasion "including with military equipment and financial means."
"We underscore that those responsible for these heinous acts and atrocities, including any attacks targeting civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure, will be held accountable and prosecuted," the statement said.
"Together with international partners, the G7 will sustain and increase pressure on Russia by imposing coordinated additional restrictive measures to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression against Ukraine," it added.
In Moscow, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on April 7 that Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail.
Quoted by state-run TASS, he also said the situation provided room for new business opportunities, as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.
War Crimes Case In Germany
Meanwhile in Germany, two former government officials have filed documents to open a war crimes probe with federal prosecutors against Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Former Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger and former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum said on April 7 that they want to use German laws allowing prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad to bring to justice those they consider responsible for atrocities in Ukraine.
Germany's application of the rule of "universal jurisdiction" led to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity earlier this year.
Lawyer Nikolaos Gazeas, who compiled the 140-page criminal complaint on their behalf, said it targets not just the Russian leadership, including Putin and the 32 members of his Security Council, but also "a whole series of members of the Russian military."
The crimes detailed in the complaint range from the attack on a nuclear power plant to the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, he said.
Gazeas added that federal prosecutors could also use information obtained by intelligence agencies when deciding whether to launch a case.
He cited specifically a April 7 report by weekly Der Spiegel that Germany's foreign intelligence agency had intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
While prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have also launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, Gazeas said parallel probes in multiple jurisdictions made sense and could be mutually reinforcing.
"The law is a weapon in this situation," said Baum said, "and we want to use it."
With reporting by AP, TASS, and Reuters
Russian Historian Dmitriyev Transferred To Notorious Mordovia Prison
A historian and local head of the Memorial human rights group in Russia's northwestern Karelia region has been sent to an unspecified prison in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia's more brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Last week, Yury Dmitriyev was transferred from a detention center in Karelia's capital, Petrozavodsk, to a penal colony in the town of Nadvoitsy in Karelia.
The Memorial Human Rights Center said on April 7 that Dmitriyev left Nadvoitsy and was currently on his way to the town of Yavas in Mordovia.
The notorious system of correctional colonies in Mordovia, established during the 1930s as part of the Soviet Union's feared gulag system, is still known as one of the harshest prison systems in the former Soviet Union.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over photographs of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team also appealed, insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev's research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization.
During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
U.S. Senate Approves Bill On Lend-Lease For Arms Supplies To Ukraine
The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bill that will help President Joe Biden send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine as it tries to defend itself from an invasion by Russia.
The bill approved by the Senate late on April 6 provides enhanced authority for Biden to enter into agreements with Kyiv to lend or lease defense items to Ukraine to protect civilian populations from the Russian military invasion, as well as for other purposes, without having to heed export regulations that can slow the process down.
In presenting the legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer referred to the killings of civilians in Ukraine as "pure evil," adding that Russian troops were carrying out a "genocide" in Ukraine.
"When we murder wantonly innocent civilians because of who they are, whether it be their religion, their race, or their nationality, that is genocide, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is guilty of it," Schumer said.
The lend-lease program was last used during World War II, when the United States provided assistance to allied countries that fought against Nazi Germany, mostly to the Soviet Union and Great Britain. Many historians say it helped tip the balance of the war in favor of the allies.
The bill must still be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by Biden.
French Foreign Minister Summons Russia's Ambassador Over Bucha Tweet
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris over an "obscene" tweet that tried to portray the massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as fake.
"Faced with the obscene and provocative communication from the Russian Embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," France's top diplomat said in a tweet on April 7.
"We will continue to fight against all Russian manipulation of information about the war in Ukraine," he added.
Several European Union countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, northwest of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Moscow has claimed the accusations are false and the embassy in Paris on April 6 posted a photo claiming to show bodies being placed in a street in Bucha with the caption: "Film set, town of Bucha."
The tweet was later deleted, but some responded to Le Drain's tweet by reposting the photo while decrying Russia's propaganda attempts.
The embassy also has a post from a man it claims is a former Ukrainian lawmaker who says the Bucha massacre was "staged."
U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 6 that the Justice Department's chief war crimes prosecutor was meeting his French counterpart to assist in a potential war crimes trial "to identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine."
It's also not the first time the Russian Embassy in Paris has been accused of improper tweets during the war, which Moscow launched on February 24.
On March 25, the ambassador was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry to protest "unacceptable" tweets issued by the embassy showing crude cartoons depicting Europe and the United States.
Kazakhstan To Lift Coronavirus Restrictions At Border Checkpoints
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions at checkpoints along its borders with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan as of April 11.
The decision was made by the coronavirus task force on April 6 based on the fact "the epidemiologic situation in the country has stabilized."
Restrictions also will be lifted at Kazakhstan's airports for individuals arriving in the country by plane.
However, travelers will still need to provide either a negative PCR test result or proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Kyrgyzstan has been urging Kazakhstan to open border checkpoints for some time now, as Kyrgyz citizens have been able to travel to Kazakhstan only by air since spring 2020.
Russia lifted coronavirus restrictions at its checkpoints along the Kazakh borders on March 30, exactly two years after they were shut down due to coronavirus.
Ukraine Chides Hungary For Russia Stance, Urges It To Be On 'Right Side Of History'
Ukraine has chided Hungary for its stance on Russian energy supplies, saying it is "damaging" European Union unity and undermining attempts by the West to force Russia to end its unprovoked war.
"The reluctance of the Hungarian leadership to acknowledge Russia's undeniable responsibility for the atrocities of the Russian Army in Bucha, Irpen, Hostomel, and other settlements means to consciously strengthen Russia's sense of impunity and encourage it to commit new atrocities against Ukrainians," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on April 7.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he said he didn't agree with them.
But he has also refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying that would wreck Hungary's economy.
That stance helped him secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory on April 3 and Budapest announced earlier on April 7 that it continues to receive Russian nuclear fuel for power plants by air since shipping by rail via Ukraine was no longer a possibility.
Nikolenko said that with the election now behind it, Budapest is moving "on to the next step -- to help Putin continue his aggression against Ukraine."
He said Hungary's break with the EU on accepting Moscow's demand that gas supplies be made in rubles was a sign of how the government was undermining sanctions against Russia and raising questions as to why Budapest was offering to host peace talks.
"Against this background, proposals to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest look cynical. If Hungary really wants to help end the war, here's how to do it: stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, provide military assistance to Ukraine, and not create additional sources of funding for Russia's military machine," Nikolenko said.
"It is never too late to get to the right side of history."
Austria Becomes Latest EU Country To Expel Russian Diplomats
Austria has become the latest EU member to expel Russian diplomats.
A spokesperson for Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on April 4 that four Russian diplomats were being forced to leave for acting in a way incompatible with their diplomatic status, joining a group of countries in the European Union that have taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries, which include France, Italy, and Germany, the spokesperson did not say the move was because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the alleged Russian atrocities committed there.
The three diplomats working at Russia's embassy and one based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.
EU countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, north of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Without offering any evidence, the Kremlin has claimed the deaths are fake.
In what amounts to one of the biggest diplomatic breakdowns of recent years, 206 Russian diplomats and embassy staff have been told since April 4 they are no longer welcome to stay by governments in Italy, France, Germany, and elsewhere.
In addition to that, more than 100 are reported to have already been thrown out since the beginning of Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and The Guardian
Runners From Russia, Belarus Barred From Boston Marathon
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been barred from taking part in this year's Boston Marathon, the latest such sporting ban to follow Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said on April 6.
However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing in either country would be allowed to take part, but not under the flag of either nation.
"Like so many around the world we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," Boston Athletic Association chief executive Tom Grilk said.
"We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine," Grilk added in a statement.
The Boston Marathon, one of the world's major running events, is returning to its traditional April slot this year after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russia has been increasingly isolated by the sporting world following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions, including the World Cup, while organizations such as Formula One have cancelled events in Russia.
Belarus, whose territory has been used in the invasion, has been punished as well.
Based on reporting by AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Longtime Putin Adviser Says Russian Leader Is Obsessed With Ukraine And Has 'Stepped Into A Trap'2
At A 'Pivotal Moment' For Ukraine, U.S. General Petraeus Says Eastern NATO Members Could Do More3
Former NATO Commander Says Western Fears Of Nuclear War Are Preventing A Proper Response To Putin4
Kazakhstan Says It Does Not Recognize Separatist-Controlled Territories In Ukraine As Independent5
Grad Rockets: Ukraine's Decades-Old Weapons Used On High-Tech Battlefield6
As Evidence Of War Crimes In Bucha Mounts, A Hunt For Russian Military Units7
Inside An 'Execution Cellar' In Ukraine8
Hungary Breaks With EU, Will Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles9
Polls Show Russians Support Putin And The War On Ukraine. Really?10
Burned Bodies, Wrecked Russian Armor Found In Liberated Ukrainian Village
Subscribe