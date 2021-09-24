Five Climbers Die In Blizzard On Russia's Mount Elbrus

Five climbers died after getting caught in a snowstorm while on the highest mountain in Europe, Russia's Mount Elbrus.

Fourteen other members of the group were rescued in strong winds and low visibility amid temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, the Emergency Situations Ministry said on September 24.



Eleven of the survivors were taken to hospital.



The September 23 incident occurred when the 19 climbers were at an altitude of over 5,000 meters.



Elbrus, located in Russia's North Caucasus, peaks at 5,642 meters.



The group of climbers came from 11 regions of Russia, Interfax reported.



The company that organized the climb said there were four professional guides accompanying the group.



One of the climbers felt unwell and turned back with one of the guides, it said, while the rest of the group continued to the summit.



A storm struck on their way down and one of the climbers broke a leg, further slowing down the group.



Two climbers froze to death and two others lost consciousness and died as they were brought down the mountain, according to the company, which said the guides and some of the participants suffered frostbite.

