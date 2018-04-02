Accessibility links

Ukraine

U.S. Weapons To Help Ukraine 'Push Back' Against Russian Aggression

U.S. Senator Rob Portman said lethal defensive weapons that the United States will soon send to Ukraine will help the country "push back" against any future aggression by Russia-backed separatists. Portman made the comments in an interview with RFE/RL's Rostyslav Khotin on April 2 in Prague, a day before heading to Ukraine on a fact-finding tour. The United States State Department has approved the sale of Javelin antitank missiles and launch units to Ukraine in a deal worth about $47 million. (RFE/RL)

