'Colossal Destruction' From Air Strike On Mariupol Children's Hospital Blamed On Russian Forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on March 9 of carrying out a devastating air strike on a children's and maternity hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol. He said children were among the people "under the wreckage." Mariupol's city council posted video of the scene on its Telegram channel, writing that the hospital had been destroyed and that the "destruction is colossal."