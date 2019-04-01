Comedian Zelenskyy, Incumbent Poroshenko Look Set For April 21 Runoff

KYIV -- Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy and incumbent Petro Poroshenko appear set to meet in a presidential runoff expected to be a bitter fight in a country battling Russia-backed separatists, the seizure by Moscow of a key chunk of its territory, a sluggish economy, and corruption allegations.



Although many votes are still to be counted from the March 31 election, Zelenskyy is on a pace to score an impressive victory with 30.2 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said after 40 percent of ballots were counted.



Poroshenko was in second place, with 16.7 percent, while former followed by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko with 13.1 percent.



The numbers correspond closely to three separate exit polls, which showed Zelenskyy with at least 30 percent. All the polls put Poroshenko in second with about 18 percent, while Tymoshenko followed with about 14 percent.



Final, official results are expected to be announced early on April 1. Turnout was listed at 64 percent.



With no candidate getting 50 percent, the top two finishers will meet on April 21 in a runoff election.



Voters will then have to decide whether they want to hand the presidency to a political novice who has made a showbiz career of poking fun at politicians or will rally incumbent behind President Petro Poroshenko, who has been suffering a steep drop in popularity amid a continuing war against Russia-backed separatists and persistent economic challenges.



"Today a new life starts, without corruption," Zelenskyy, 41, said at his party headquarters in Kyiv shortly after polls closed.



"This is only the first step to a great victory," Zelenskyy he told reporters.



Asked how he was feeling, Zelenskyy said he was a "bit anxious."



"I'm a living person. My wife and friends are at my side, that makes it easier for me. It's just a huge responsibility. I understand what responsibility is, so I...I feel fine," said Zelenskyy, who has tapped into public frustration in Ukraine over the pace of reforms and fighting corruption.



Poroshenko, 53, said he felt "no euphoria" following the exit poll results.



"This is a harsh lesson for me and the authorities as a whole. It is a reason to work on our mistakes," he said at his campaign headquarters in Kyiv.



He also tried to put a positive spin on the exit polls, saying Russia did not want him in the second round.



"My friends, today you -- Ukrainians, we -- Ukrainians, smashed Russia's scenario for the first round [of Ukraine's elections], because Poroshenko was precisely the person they did not wish to see in the second round. That failed completely."



Poroshenko has fought to integrate the country with the European Union and NATO, while strengthening the military which is fighting Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.



Poroshenko spoke to young voters, noting their “protest” votes and calling for their support.



"You see changes in the country, but want them to be quicker, deeper, and of higher quality. I have understood the motives behind your protest," he said.



Poroshenko attempted to portray Zelenskyy as an unfit representative for the country, especially in dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Putin "dreams of a soft, pliant, tender, giggling, inexperienced, weak, ideologically amorphous and politically undecided president of Ukraine. Are we really going to give him that opportunity?" Poroshenko said.



Tymoshenko's campaign team, meanwhile, claimed its own exit polling showed her comfortably in second place.



At a news conference after the polls closed, Tymoshenko called on her supporters to head to polling stations to ensure an honest count.



Tymoshenko, 58, who was among the leaders of the 2004-05 Orange Revolution against a flawed presidential vote.



She campaigned heavily on anti-Poroshenko sentiment and appeals to populism, including pledges to cut gas prices to households by half within a month of taking office and drastically raising pensions.



Ukrainians and outsiders hope the eventual winner can bring much-needed stability and reform to a country that is a key transit route for Russian gas and an ally in Western efforts to keep a resurgent Russia in check.



Ukraine's Interior Ministry said it had received more than 1,600 complaints about electoral violations, included alleged unauthorized campaigning at polling stations, attempts to bribe voters, and removal of ballots.



With reporting by Reuters and AFP

