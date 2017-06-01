Fired FBI Director Comey Set To Testify In Public On June 8

Former U.S. FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify on June 8 before a congressional panel investigating allegations of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, the Senate Intelligence Committee said.

A committee statement on June 1 said Comey will testify in a public hearing.

It also said Comey will meet with senators in a private session later in the day.

Comey was fired on May 9 by U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. media reports have since said that Comey may have been pressured by Trump while leading the FBI to end the bureau’s investigation into matters related to alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

The Senate panel is conducting one of several investigations into Russian actions during the U.S. presidential campaign, with the House and Justice Department also carrying out probes.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP