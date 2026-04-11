US Condemns Russia Over Targeting Journalists, Urges Respect for Free Speech

WASHINGTON -- The United States has condemned Russia’s latest actions against independent media following reports of new detentions and a high-profile newsroom raid in Moscow.

“We have seen the recent reports of two more journalists detained in Russia. The United States condemns any attempts to intimidate, harass, and punish journalists and independent voices for exercising fundamental rights to free speech and a free press,” a State Department spokesperson told RFE/RL on April 10 in response to an inquiry about the developments.

“The United States considers freedom of expression to be a foundational component of a functioning democracy, a belief also reflected in Russia’s own constitution,” the spokesperson said, pointing specifically to Article 29, which guarantees “the freedom of ideas and speech” and protections for media from censorship.

“We urge the Russian government and courts to uphold this obligation to respect the fundamental freedom of expression, recognizing that societies are strengthened by the ability of individuals to express themselves freely without government reprisal or censorship,” the spokesperson added.

Raid, Arrests, And Escalating Pressure

The comments come after Russian security forces raided the Moscow office of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta on April 9, detaining journalist Oleg Roldugin and seizing equipment and documents during a search that lasted more than 13 hours.

Authorities said the case relates to alleged “illegal use, transfer, or storage of information containing personal data,” charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to six years. A Moscow court later ordered Roldugin held in pretrial detention until May 10. He has pleaded not guilty.

Novaya Gazeta, once led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, is known for exposing human rights abuses and corruption in Russia, making it a frequent target of state authorities.

The raid coincided with a ruling by Russia’s Supreme Court labeling the prominent human rights group Memorial as extremist, further raising concerns about a widening crackdown on civil society.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more than 10 staff members were held inside the Novaya Gazeta office during the search and were unable to communicate with the outside world for hours. The group called for Roldugin’s immediate release and described the case as part of a broader pattern of pressure on the outlet.

Separately, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a former freelance contributor to RFE/RL in the Siberian region of Chita on treason charges, accusing him of communicating with Ukrainian intelligence.

The man, reportedly identified by some outlets as Aleksandr Andreyev, last worked with RFE/RL more than a decade ago.

Long-Standing Crackdown Intensifies

The latest actions are part of a broader crackdown that has intensified since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Authorities have revoked media licenses, designated outlets as “foreign agents” or “undesirable,” and pursued criminal cases against journalists.

Treason charges, such as those brought against the former RFE/RL contributor, carry especially severe penalties. In 2023, President Vladimir Putin signed legislation increasing the maximum sentence for treason to life imprisonment.

Analysts and press freedom advocates say the latest developments reflect both continuity and escalation.

“By banning Memorial and raiding Novaya Gazeta, the Kremlin is accelerating its war on truth and history,” said Natalia Arno, head of the US-based Free Russia Foundation.

“These are not isolated incidents, but part of a systematic dismantling of Russia’s civil society -- one that has unfolded over more than two decades of Vladimir Putin’s rule and intensified dramatically since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” she told RFE/RL on April 10.

Arno added that authorities are also tightening control over the Internet, social media, and VPN access, arguing the measures are aimed at preventing people from “connecting, organizing, and demanding change.”

For Clayton Weimers, the executive director of Reporters Without Borders USA, the latest arrests and raid underscore a broader reality.

“Press freedom in Russia is a thing of the past,” Weimers told RFE/RL on April 10. “These latest arrests are just the latest reminder that you cannot do journalism freely in that country anymore.”

He noted that while independent reporting continues, much of it now operates from exile or under significant personal risk inside Russia.

Together, the raid, arrests, and legal actions suggest that the Kremlin’s campaign against independent media is not a departure from past practice, but rather a continuation -- and possible intensification -- of long-standing efforts to control information and suppress dissent.