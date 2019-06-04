Contradicting Trump, Russia Says Its Military Personnel Are Still In Venezuela

The Kremlin on June 4 contradicted a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that Russia has not officially informed him about activities of its military personnel in Venezuela, where it continues its "cooperation" with President Nicolas Maduro's government.

While on a state visit to London, Trump posted a message on Twitter on June 3 asserting that Russia had removed "most of their people" from Venezuela, but did not provide any further details.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not been in touch with Trump on the subject.



Peskov said that it appeared that Trump's information had originated from newspaper reports, which Russian officials have already denied, or from somewhere else.



Peskov said that Russian military advisers are still working in Venezuela and "this process is going according to plan."



In March, Trump called on Russia to "get out" of Venezuela after Moscow deployed around 100 military personnel to the Latin American country, where opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in January.



Guaido is backed by the United States and more than 50 other countries, while Maduro is backed by allies such as Russia and China.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Interfax