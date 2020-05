Fewer worshippers than in previous years came to Faisal Mosque in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to pray on the Eid al-Fitr holiday on May 24. Face masks were obligatory to enter the mosque amid the coronavirus outbreak. In Quetta, in Pakistan's province of Balochistan, the main holiday prayers took place outdoors. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.