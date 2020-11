Ukraine registered a record 256 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours and the total toll reached 10,112, the health minister said on November 18.

"As of November 18, 12,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Ukraine. Namely, 535 children and 529 medical workers have contracted the disease," Maksym Stepanov said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,668 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in Ukraine.

The total number of cases in Ukraine has reached 570,153.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax