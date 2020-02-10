Accessibility links
Breaking News
Photo Galleries
The Fight To Contain The Coronavirus
February 10, 2020 09:43 GMT
We take a look at measures being taken in China and elsewhere to fight the deadly coronavirus which has
spread to several countries.
These photos have been taken in the first 10 days of February.
1
A passenger at a Shanghai railway station takes preventative measures following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
2
Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient in an isolation ward of a hospital in Wuhan, China.
3
A woman looks at empty supermarket shelves in Hong Kong.
4
Ambulance workers carry a person from the cruise ship Diamond Princess after 10 people on board tested positive for the coronavirus in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan.
5
Medical personnel at an airport outside Tyumen, Russia prepare for the arrival of Russian citizens from China.
6
Employees of the Tyumen Region Coronavirus Prevention Office prepare for the arrival of a Russian military plane carrying passengers from Wuhan.
7
A crew member on a flight carrying Iranian students home from Wuhan.
8
Dozens of Iranian students were flown back from Wuhan with a team of infectious disease doctors emergency response medics on board with them.
9
Iranian students arrive in Tehran from Wuhan. Officials said they would be quarantined for 14 days in a special hospital in the Iranian capital.
10
An isolation ward at the Yaftabad Hospital in Tehran is used as a quarantine for suspected cases of the coronavirus.
11
A staff member in Wuhan carries medical supplies sent from Pakistan at an exhibition center which has been converted into a makeshift hospital.
12
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium in Wuhan which has been converted into a makeshift hospital.
13
Ukraine International Airlines crew members wear protective masks while taking safety precautions as they arrive at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv.
14
An officer of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service checks the passport of a passenger who had just arrived in Kyiv from China.
15
A video grab shows Uzbek citizens, mainly students, on their arrival from China at the Islam Karimov airport in Tashkent.
16
Afghan health care workers speak with passengers who had just arrived from China at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
17
An Afghan health care worker takes the temperature of a passenger during a screening process for travelers who had arrived in Kabul from China.
18
A Pakistani doctor enters an isolation ward set up as a preventative measure at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Karachi, Pakistan.
19
An information board about the coronavirus is seen at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport in Armenia.
20
Passengers on board a bus in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
21
Workers outside a hospital in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
22
Chinese citizens pass through a border checkpoint between Blagoveshchensk, Russia and Heihe, China. Temporary crossings were opened briefly after the Russian government ordered its borders with China to be closed as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Each person passing through the temporary corridor was tested for the virus.
23
Bunk beds in a quarantine facility for Chinese nationals at a sports center near the Artyom crossing on the Russian-Chinese border in Russia’s Far East.
The Fight To Contain The Coronavirus
