Council Of Europe Marks 70th Anniversary With Russia’s Membership In Spotlight

The Council of Europe’s relations with Russia are in the spotlight as the Continent’s key human rights body celebrates its 70th anniversary at a gathering in Finland.



More than 30 European foreign ministers are in Helsinki for the two-day meeting that began on May 16 at the historic Finlandia Hall, where the 1975 Helsinki Accords were signed as part of efforts to ease Cold War tensions.



Russia has been a member since 1996, but relations have deteriorated since the Council suspended Moscow's voting rights following its seizure and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014.



In response, Russia froze its annual payment of $37 million to the council, about 7 percent of the Strasbourg, France-based body’s budget.



The nonpayment could lead to Russia’s suspension from the body as of June this year.



But Moscow has shown signs of seeking to improve relations in recent days, suggesting it has no immediate plans to quit the rights watchdog.



A Foreign Ministry statement said Council membership had helped improve Russia's justice and penitentiary systems and even its sports practices since joining.



"Russia is interested in preserving and strengthening the Council of Europe as one of the most authoritative and respectable international organizations on the European continent," the ministry said.



Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini said his country has tried to find a solution to differences with Moscow during its chairmanship to help relieve tensions, but added that "the origin of the crisis" was due to Russia's actions.



"It was the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," Soini said. "And that cannot be forgotten."



Meanwhile, Ukraine said Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin would not attend the meeting, but other representatives are due to participate.



Kyiv has expressed concerns the meeting could lead to member states adopting a final declaration that could ease pressure on Moscow, which also has supported separatists fighting in the eastern part of Ukraine.



Ukrainian lawmaker Volodymyr Ariev, who heads his country's delegation to the body’s Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told AFP that if pressure on Russia is eased, Ukraine is "ready to take very serious steps."



"We are ready to seriously reconsider our involvement with the Council of Europe."



The Council was founded in 1949 by Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden as a watchdog of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.



The 47-member body includes the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which enforces the European Convention on Human Rights

