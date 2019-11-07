Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Armenia

Court Again Denies Bail For Armenian Former President Kocharian

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian at a court hearing in Yerevan in September.

YEREVAN -- А court in Yerevan has denied bail to former President Robert Kocharian, who faces charges of overthrowing the constitutional order.

Judge Anna Danibekyan handed down the ruling on November 7 and said the next hearing in the trial will be held on November 12.

The charges against Kocharian and three other former senior officials relate to a March 2008 decision to call in troops following clashes that left at least 10 people, including law enforcement officers, dead in the worst civil violence in that country's post-Soviet history.

Since being arrested in July 2018, Kocharian has twice been released from pretrial detention by court decisions, but in both cases he was rearrested after prosecutors’ appeals.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG