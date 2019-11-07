Court Again Denies Bail For Armenian Former President Kocharian

YEREVAN -- А court in Yerevan has denied bail to former President Robert Kocharian, who faces charges of overthrowing the constitutional order.
Judge Anna Danibekyan handed down the ruling on November 7 and said the next hearing in the trial will be held on November 12.
The charges against Kocharian and three other former senior officials relate to a March 2008 decision to call in troops following clashes that left at least 10 people, including law enforcement officers, dead in the worst civil violence in that country's post-Soviet history.
Since being arrested in July 2018, Kocharian has twice been released from pretrial detention by court decisions, but in both cases he was rearrested after prosecutors’ appeals.
