Court In Czech Republic Closes Ukrainian Separatist Mission In Ostava

A court in the Czech city of Ostrava has shut down the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic because it was illegal, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis said on June 28.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek expressed his satisfaction and support for the decision.

"I welcome the ruling by a district court in Ostrava to ban the 'Diplomatic center of the Donetsk people's republic'," Zaoralek wrote on Twitter.

The head of the Ukrainian separatist office, Nela Lisková, protested the court decision and said the office was set up to help the "victims of war" in eastern Ukraine such as by obtaining permits and work opportunities for refugees.

On September 1, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the Czech Embassy in Kyiv after reports were confirmed of the registration in Ostrava of the so-called DPR mission.

On the same day, the Czech Foreign Ministry said that it would ask a local court to shut down the office.

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka later reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Hroysman that none of the

self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine will be allowed to have a diplomatic mission in the Czech Republic.

Based on reporting by Ostrava.idnes.cz and Interfax

