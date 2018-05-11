Navalny Hearing Over Anti-Putin 'Not Our Tsar' Protests Is Postponed

A Moscow court opened a hearing in a case against Aleksei Navalny over nationwide protests but swiftly rescheduled it for May 15, prompting sardonic criticism from the opposition politician.

Navalny was detained at a rally in Moscow on May 5, one of dozens of demonstrations organized by supporters across Russia to protest President Vladimir Putin's inauguration to a new six-year term two days later.

The vocal Putin foe was released hours later but is charged with repeatedly violating regulations for public gatherings and refusing to comply with police. He could be jailed for 45 days if found guilty of the two administrative violations.

Navalny told journalists after the hearing that "what happens in court actually has nothing to do with the judgment" in the case, which he suggested would be made by Putin and handed down to the court.

"I think there's just no decision yet. Putin is busy," Navalny tweeted later.

He joked that after putting former sports minister Vitaly Mutko in charge of matters related to construction, Putin is busy trying to decide whether to name boxer Andrei Valuyev or conservative monarchist Natalya Poklonskaya as minister of science.

"And until he makes that decision, he has no time for me," Navalny added in the tweet.

Navalny was one of hundreds of people apprehended in Moscow and over 1,600 people detained nationwide during the May 5 protests, which he dubbed "He's Not Our Tsar."

Foreign governments criticized the arrests and the conduct of police during the demonstrations, in which officers in several cities beat protesters with truncheons and dragged them along the ground.

Navaly, who has already served several jail terms on charges related to organizing antigovernment protests, was carried away from the rally in central Moscow by his arms and legs.

Putin, who has been president or prime minister since 1999, was sworn in for a new six-year term on May 7 after a landslide victory in a March 18 election.

The vote was marred by allegations of fraud and what international observers said was the lack of a genuine choice.

Navalny sought to challenge Putin but was barred from the ballot due to a conviction in a financial-crimes case that he and supporters contend was fabricated to keep him out of electoral politics.

With reporting by Mediazona, Meduza, and AFP