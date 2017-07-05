CPJ To Release Report On Ukrainian Probe Into Sheremet’s Death

The Committee to Protect Journalists says it will release next week a report on the Ukrainian investigation into last year’s death of Pavel Sheremet, a Belarusian-born Russian journalist.



The New York-based group said it will release its report on July 12, nearly a year after Sheremet was killed by a car bomb in the Ukrainian capital.



No one has been arrested or prosecuted yet.



The CPJ report finds that Ukrainian authorities “offer no clear evidence to back their primary line of investigation of Russian involvement” in the killing, a statement said.



“This, coupled with errors including security footage being destroyed and delays in identifying and interviewing potential witnesses, suggests the need for an independent probe,” it added.



Sheremet was often critical of top political leaders and other government officials in his reporting.



In his last blog post before his assassination, Sheremet wrote that Ukrainian politicians who were former members of volunteer battalions that had fought separatists in Ukraine’s east could carry out a coup in Kyiv.



The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the bombing.