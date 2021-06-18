Heavy Rains Cause Floods, Mudslides In Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Crimea

YALTA, Ukraine -- Heavy rains have caused floods and mudslides in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.



On June 18, the Russia-imposed mayor of Yalta, Yanina Pavlenko, announced a state of emergency in the city.



"Rivers overflowed their banks. The city's central part is being flooded," Pavlenko said in a statement. "Residents are being evacuated. Most importantly, the city's central area is fully closed now... There are mudslides in different parts near the city. Work to clean up the roads is under way."



Pavlenko also said the entrance to the city was completely closed because "the uncontrolled amounts of water simply sweep off vehicles and people."



Heavy rains overnight flooded all underground passages in the city, leading municipal authorities to suspend public transportation.



On June 17, the Crimean city of Kerch was also flooded by heavy rains.



Crimea's Russia-imposed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, introduced a state of emergency across the entire peninsula on June 17 as heavy rains continued.