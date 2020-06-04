Crimean Court Jails Jehovah's Witness To 6 Years For 'Extremist' Activity

A court in Russia-annexed Crimea has sentenced a Jehovah's Witness to six years in prison for being a member of an extremist group.

The Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group, a Ukrainian organization, called the sentencing of Artyom Gerasimov on June 4 “a shocking escalation of repression in occupied Crimea.”

Russia officially banned the Jehovah's Witnesses in April 2017 and deemed it an "extremist organization,” despite widespread condemnation from Western nations and human rights groups.

The Supreme Court in Russia-occupied Crimea ruled in an appeal on June 4 that Gerasimov should serve six years in a penal colony.

The harsh sentencing came after Gerasimov sought an acquittal from a Yalta City Court fining him 400,000 rubles ($5,785) in March, the Jehovah's Witnesses said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office then demanded 6.5 years of imprisonment.

"Today's ruling by the Crimean Supreme Court brings religious persecution to a new level of cruelty," said Jarrod Lopes, spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.

According to the group, Gerasimov is the second Jehovah's Witness to be sentenced in Russia-annexed Crimea, and the 30th Jehovah's Witness convicted in Russia and Crimea since 2017. Ten believers have been imprisoned.

On March 5, a Crimean court found Sergei Filatov guilty of being a member of the religious group and sentenced him to six years in prison.

For decades the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.

The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, rejection of military service, and not celebrating national and religious holidays or birthdays.

Authorities in annexed Crimea also persecute members of the Muslim organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is recognized as terrorist group in Russia.

Dozens of people have been convicted of involvement in the group’s activities. Neither Hizb ut-Tahrir nor Jehovah's Witnesses are banned in Ukraine.

Crimea has been controlled by Moscow since March 2014 after Russia forcibly annexed the peninsula, sending in troops and staging a referendum denounced as illegitimate by at least 100 countries after Moscow-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted amid a wave of public protests.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, AFP, and Reuters



