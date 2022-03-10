News
Russian Court Sentences Another Group Of Crimean Tatars To Lengthy Prison Terms
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia has sentenced five Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group and plotting to seize power amid an ongoing crackdown against the ethnic group.
On March 10, Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced journalist Remzi Bakirov and rights activist Riza Izetov to 19 years in prison each after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, organizing the group’s activities, and planning to seize power.
Activists Farkhod Bazarov, Raim Ayvazov, and Shaban Umerov were sentenced to 15 years, 17 years, and 18 years in prison, respectively, on the same charges.
All five activists pleaded not guilty.
Since Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
U.S. VP Harris Accuses Russia Of 'Atrocities' In Ukraine, Says There Should Be An Investigation
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has accused Russia of committing "atrocities of unimaginable proportions" in its unprovoked attack on Ukraine and called for an international war crimes investigation into Moscow's invasion.
Speaking to reporters during a trip to Warsaw on March 10, Harris said she was outraged over an attack a day earlier by Russian forces on a maternity hospital in the besieged southern city of Mariupol that Ukrainian officials say killed at least three people, including a child.
"Absolutely there should be an investigation and we should all be watching and I have no question that the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities," Harris said during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Duda, whose country has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees over the two weeks of fighting, agreed with Harris, saying “it is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes.”
"There are pregnant women, there are children, if you kill ordinary people you throw bombs, rockets, at housing estates, this is barbarism bearing the features of genocide," he added.
U.K. Slaps Sanctions On 7 More Russian Oligarchs, Including Abramovich, Deripaska
The United Kingdom says it has added several high-profile Russian billionaires to its sanctions list, including including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, and industrialist Oleg Deripaska, who has called for an end to the war Moscow launched with Ukraine last month.
The British government said in a statement on March 10 that the new list also includes Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin, VTB Bank Chairman Andrei Kostin, Gazprom chief Aleksei Miller, pipeline firm Transeft's owner, Nikolai Tokarev, and Bank Rossia Chairman Dmitry Lebedev.
The move, taken in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, freezes the U.K. assets of those on the list and also imposes a travel ban on them, meaning they are banned from visiting the United Kingdom. and are also barred from transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.
"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the U.K.’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement announcing the additions to the sanctions list.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Many Western nations have imposed crippling sanctions on Moscow and many Russian officials and billionaires who are seen as having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On March 7, Deripaska said peace was needed "as soon as possible," adding "the whole world will be different after these events and Russia will be different."
Abramovich, 55, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, put the soccer club up for sale earlier this month and promised to donate money from the proceeds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.
EU Summit To be Dominated By Ukraine Invasion, Energy Crisis
European Union leaders are gathering for a summit in France on March 10 to find ways to urgently address the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the 27-member bloc.
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country currently holds the EU rotating presidency, will spearhead the crisis summit at the palace of Versailles.
"Russia's war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history," a draft of the two-day meeting's final declaration seen by AFP said.
The leaders will grasp "how the EU can live up to its responsibilities in this new reality, protecting our citizens, values, democracies, and our European model."
The conflict has seen an increase in EU support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and the summit was expected to discuss the leader's plea to swiftly join the EU and escape the clutches of Russia.
Diplomats said the main topic of the summit was to urgently explore ways to consolidate the EU's self-reliance in the energy sector.
The spike in energy prices caused by the Ukraine invasion has endangered the EU economy already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.
The EU imports about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia. Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is especially dependent on the energy flow, along with Italy and several Central European countries.
About a quarter of the EU's oil imports also come from Russia.
Europe's dependency on Russian energy caused a first crack in the West's joint response to Russia's aggression, with the EU this week stopping short of a ban on Russian oil imports implemented by the United States and Britain.
According to the meeting's final declaration, the 27 leaders will cautiously agree to "phase out" the bloc's dependency on Russian gas, oil, and coal.
Lavrov, Kuleba End First High-Level Talks Since Russian Invasion Of Ukraine With No Progress On Cease-Fire
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow launch an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor last month, failed to make progress on a cease-fire.
Kuleba said after the meeting in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on March 10, 15 days into the war, that Lavrov did not commit to ensuring a humanitarian corridor in the besieged city of Mariupol.
He added that Ukraine was ready to continue to engage with Russia on finding a path to stop the war.
For his part, Lavrov said Russia was also willing to continue talks, noting that there had been some progress in three rounds of discussions between Kyiv and Moscow at the border with Belarus.
Lavrov said Moscow has presented Ukraine with its proposals on how to end the conflict and expects a reply. Kuleba characterized Russia's demands as nothing short of a full surrender.
Talks Fail To Make Progress As World Fumes Over Russian Attack On Ukrainian Hospital
The first high-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow failed to make progress on humanitarian corridors for civilians or a possible cease-fire as global anger grew over a Russian attack on a maternity hospital near the besieged city of Mariupol that Ukrainian officials say killed at least three people, including a child.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists after the March 10 talks in Turkey that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, would not commit to a halt in the war so aid could reach hundreds of thousands of civilians, including Kyiv's main humanitarian priority -- evacuating people trapped in Mariupol, where daily missions to rescue noncombatants have failed for almost a week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of committing a war crime with the attack on the medical facility, which underscored U.S. warnings that the biggest assault on a European state since World War II could become increasingly attritional as Russia's encounters stronger-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian forces.
The White House has condemned the attack as a "barbaric" use of force against civilians, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it "depraved."
A defiant Lavrov showed no sign of making any concessions, repeating to reporters that he put forward Russian demands at the meeting that Ukraine be disarmed and accept neutral status.
"I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender," Kuleba told reporters after the meeting in the Turkish resort of Antalya.
"We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for diplomatic solutions, but while they do not exist, we will selflessly defend our land, our people from Russian aggression," he added.
Despite Kuleba's call for a "humanitarian corridor," the Mariupol city council reported more Russian shelling on March 10.
"Bombs are hitting houses," the council said in an online post. It said that 1,200 inhabitants of Mariupol have been killed during the Russian siege. The Red Cross has said Mariupol, where more than 400,000 people are trapped without humanitarian aid and evacuation corridors, faces "apocalyptic" conditions.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych accused Russia of deliberately preventing the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.
The Kremlin said it would look into the attack on the hospital in Mariupol, but Lavrov claimed that the medical facility in the strategic Black Sea port had been serving as a military base for nationalists, a clear contradiction of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statement hours earlier that "we don't have clear information about what happened there."
The Mariupol hospital attack was not the only one targeting a medical facility; in Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 some 150 kilometers west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children’s hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said there were no injuries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has documented 18 attacks on medical facilities since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians are desperately trying to leave areas under Russian bombardment, which does not seem to be decreasing despite intensive diplomacy and more Western sanctions against Moscow.
Civilians resumed leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy for a third day through a "humanitarian corridor" on March 10 following an agreement on a local cease-fire, the regional governor said.
Several thousand people have left Sumy this week under agreements with Russia. People were also leaving the nearby settlements of Krasnopillya and Trostyanets, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is holding talks on the Russian invasion in Warsaw with the Polish leadership on March 10.
The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the United Nations’ refugee agency, the UNHCR, estimating on March 9 that the figure has now reached somewhere near 2.2 million people.
Most of them crossed into neighboring Poland, where the border guard service said some 1.43 million Ukrainians arrived as of March 10.
The European Union continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.
The 27-member bloc is due to hold a summit in Versailles, France, on March 10 to discuss the Ukrainian invasion and the energy crisis in triggered in Europe.
Ukrainian Police Evacuate Civilians From Combat Zone Near Kyiv
Harris Arrives In Warsaw Amid Dispute Over Fighter Jets For Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Warsaw at the start of a two-day visit to Poland and Romania to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact the war is having on the region.
Harris arrived in the Polish capital on March 9 amid unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
The Polish government on March 8 came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots trying to fend off Russian forces. In turn, the United States would supply Poland with U.S.-made jets with “corresponding capabilities.”
But the Poles didn’t run that idea past the Biden administration before going public with it, and the Pentagon quickly dismissed the idea as not tenable. Warplanes flying from a U.S. and NATO base into airspace contested with Russia would raise the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed on March 9 that Poland's support to Ukraine has been defensive and that any decision on whether to make the MiG-29 planes available to Ukraine would be up to the United States and NATO -- and then only if all nations agreed.
“Poland is not a side in this war,” he said, adding, “Such a serious decision like handing over planes must be unanimous and unequivocally taken by all of the North Atlantic Alliance.”
Harris is expected to continue talks with the Poles about getting fighter jets to the Ukrainians during her visit to Warsaw, according to a senior administration official quoted by AP.
On March 9, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Harris's trip was unrelated and the issue of planes would be “worked through military channels."
Harris is scheduled to meet on March 10 with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as well as with Ukrainians who have fled to Poland.
Harris will travel on March 11 to Bucharest, where she’s to meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
The vice president is also expected to use the meetings in Poland and Romania to underscore the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance and the need for continued humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine.
Talks To Revive 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal Threatened By Last-Minute Russian Demands
Parties trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal scrambled on March 9 to resolve last-minute Russian demands that threaten to scupper negotiations, diplomats said, with the United States appearing unwilling to engage with Moscow on the matter.
Western powers on March 8 warned Russia against wrecking an almost completed deal on bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord. Iran's top negotiator returned to Vienna on March 9 from consultations in Tehran.
Eleven months of talks to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, have reached their final stages with several diplomats saying the nuclear deal was now broadly agreed.
But, just as the final issues were being resolved, Russia presented a new obstacle by demanding written guarantees from the United States that Western sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.
"The negotiations on the 'nuclear deal' with Iran should take into account the legitimate interests of Russia in the implementation of comprehensive cooperation with Iran," the Russian Embassy in Iran said on Twitter, summarizing a news conference held in Tehran by its ambassador, Levan Dzhagaryan.
Russia's chief envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, retweeted that comment. He met the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, in the evening of March 8 and again the following day.
"Yet another meeting with EU Coordinator at the [Vienna Talks] Mr. Enrique Mora at the very last stage of diplomatic marathon towards restoration of JCPOA," Ulyanov said on Twitter, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland accused Russia on March 8 of seeking to reap extra benefits from its participation in the effort to restore the nuclear agreement, but she said Washington would not be playing "Let's Make a Deal."
The Western diplomat said it was still not clear what the exact nature of Moscow's demands were, but they appeared broader than its nuclear commitments to revive the deal.
A European diplomat said Russia was demanding sweeping guarantees on trade between Moscow and Tehran.
They said the talks were now not likely to end this week.
Mora broke off informal meetings on March 7 saying the time had come for political decisions to be taken to end the negotiations.
European negotiators from France, Britain, and Germany had already temporarily left the talks as they believed they had gone as far as they could go and it was now up to the United States and Iran to agree on outstanding issues.
Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran unexpectedly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined Moscow's new demands. Iran's foreign minister said at the time that Tehran would not let its interests be harmed by "foreign elements.”
Britain Says Russian Defense Ministry Admits Using Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine
Britain says the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the use in Ukraine of the TOS-1A weapon system, which uses thermobaric rockets.
"The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects."
Thermobaric weapons, sometimes called "vacuum bombs," basically suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a more high-temperature explosion than conventional bombs.
Though not illegal, their usage is controversial because they are much more devastating than conventional explosives of a similar size, and have a devastating impact on anyone caught in their blast radius.
The United States has used them in Vietnam and more recently in Afghanistan to destroy mountain caves where militants were hiding.
Russia used them in its war in Chechnya in 1999 and was condemned by Human Rights Watch for doing so.
Russian-made thermobaric weapons were also reportedly used in the Syrian civil war by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.
Thousands Arrested At Russian Anti-War Protests In 'Increasingly Brutal Crackdown,' Says Watchdog
Russian authorities have arbitrarily arrested thousands of peaceful protesters at anti-war rallies across Russia, in line with their increasingly brutal crackdown on those who disagree with Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on March 9.
The global rights watchdog accused Russian police of using “excessive force,” against protesters while detaining them, and, in several cases, inflicting “abuse amounting to torture or inhuman and degrading treatment, on those in custody.”
According to OVD-Info, a leading human rights NGO in Russia, 13,500 people have been arbitrarily arrested since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
“Russian authorities continue to deny people the right to freedom of assembly and stifle the voices of those who disagree with Russia’s war in Ukraine,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The escalating police violence illustrates the length to which Russian authorities will go to intimidate and silence dissent.”
During mass protests on March 6, police detained about 5,000 people in 69 cities, according to OVD-Info. On March 8, International Women’s Day, the police detained dozens of protesters at peaceful rallies across the country. That day women across Russia laid flowers next to monuments to protest the war.
Since February 24, Russian authorities have clamped down on public expressions of disapproval of the government’s official narrative, including by blocking independent media, criminalizing independent media reporting and calls to end the war, and by targeting peaceful protesters, HRW noted.
It said social media posts documenting incidents on March 6 show peaceful protesters being detained for holding placards, marching, and chanting “no to war!” for wearing ribbons or clothing in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, for filming arrests or simply, apparently, while passing by.
Police used violence against protesters on multiple occasions. OVD-Info reported at least 34 cases in which the police beat protesters on March 6.
Jailed Kazakh Businessman Calls On President To Revise His Case, Retracts Testimony Against Ablyazov
Jailed Kazakh businessman Muratkhan Toqmadi, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for his alleged involvement in a banker's killing in 2018, has called on President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to review his case as he had retracted his testimony against Mukhtar Ablyazov, a fugitive former banker and outspoken critic of Kazakhstan's government.
Kazakh media outlets carried Toqmadi's open letter to the president on March 9. Toqmadi's wife, Zhamila Aiymbetova, confirmed to RFE/RL that her husband wrote the letter.
In his letter, Toqmadi said he confessed to the killing of Erzhan Tatishev on a hunting trip in 2004 and falsely testified four years ago that he killed Tatishev at the behest of Ablyazov because he was tortured and faced psychological pressure imposed on him by the Committee of National Security (KNB).
Toqmadi’s letter to President Toqaev comes after deadly unrest in January that resulted in the removal of Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbaev and his clan from the political scene.
Toqmadi, who was initially sentenced to three years in prison for extortion and illegal firearms possession in 2017, entered the guilty plea at the murder trial in February 2018, which ended with him being sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison.
In November that year, Ablyazov was tried in absentia, convicted on a murder charge based on Toqmadi's testimony, and sentenced to life in prison.
After Tatishev's death on a hunting trip in 2004, which was ruled an accident at the time, Ablyazov became the bank's chief. He has been living abroad since 2009.
In a separate in-absentia trial that ended in 2017, Ablyazov was convicted of embezzlement, abuse of office, and organizing a criminal group and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Ablyazov denies all the charges, saying they are politically motivated, and has called the claim that he ordered Tatishev's killing a "lie."
Toqmadi's letter comes less than a week after the son of a Kazakh opposition leader, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, whose death in 2005 was officially declared a suicide, demanded a new probe into his father's death.
Qairat Nurqadilov said on March 3 that he had filed a request to the Prosecutor-General's Office to reinvestigate the 2005 death of his father, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, once mayor of the oil-rich country's largest city, Almaty, and chairman of the emergency situations agency. In 2004, he turned into a fierce critic of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government.
Zamanbek Nurqadilov was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. The death was officially declared a suicide.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry Reports Mixed Results On Civilian Evacuations, Blames Russia For Violations
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has reported that some civilians have managed to be evacuated from several towns and cities although Russian military forces were blocking the process in several places.
Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said that many of the evacuation corridors agreed with the Russian side had faced disruptions from the Russian military during the day.
"[The evacuations were] more or less successful from Enerhodar. But we also tried to send several trucks with medicine to Enerhodar, but, unfortunately, the Russian occupiers said there is no need for medicine there,” Denysenko said, referring to the city where Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant is located and under Russian military control.
“The evacuation from Sumy goes well more or less. It is not working at all from Kharkiv, or from Izyum due to ongoing clashes," Denysenko added.
In Kyiv, it was possible to carry out evacuations from the Vorzel area. As for [Kyiv's other outskirts] Bucha and Hostomel, some people managed to get out, but 50 buses and a small number of private cars were turned back."
Denysenko said the Russian side continues to insist that humanitarian corridors direct Ukrainian civilians only to destinations inside Russia or Belarus.
"They are doing it intentionally so that our people find themselves in a difficult situation and agree to any proposals they are presented with. This is the strategy of Russians, to bring people to the point of despair," Denysenko added.
Russian Defense Minister Confirms Presence Of Conscripts In Ukraine War For First Time
MOSCOW -- Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed for the first time that conscripts are among military personnel involved in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on March 9 that "some of the conscripts" had been captured by Ukrainian armed forces, adding that "almost all of the conscripts" had been recalled from Ukrainian territory.
Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have insisted that there are no conscripts involved in the invasion, emphasizing that only soldiers serving on a contract basis are fighting in Ukraine.
But Ukraine has placed numerous videos of captured Russian soldiers, many of whom were conscripts between the ages of 18 to 20, on the Internet. Many Russian mothers have taken to social media to find out where their sons are, while rights groups say they have been swamped with calls from family members of soldiers looking for information.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 9 that Putin ordered the Military Prosecutor’s Office to investigate how conscripts had turned up in Ukraine and to the punish officials who allowed their presence there.
Mariupol Maternity Hospital Destroyed By Russian Air Strike, Triggering Global Horror, Outrage
A Russian air strike has devastated a maternity hospital in the beleaguered port of Mariupol and wounded at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said, triggering international condemnation from Washington, London, and the Vatican, among others.
The hospital bombing came as humanitarian corridors set up to let civilians flee several besieged cities around Ukraine failed to materialize on the scale expected because of continued fighting, leaving hundreds of thousands trapped without basic supplies because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
Mariupol's City Council said a Russian attack on the hospital on March 9 caused “colossal” damage, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital. He called the strike an “atrocity” as authorities try to establish how many people had been killed or wounded.
"Children are under the wreckage. This is an atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice by ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," Zelenskiy wrote referring to his calls for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The ground shook more than two kilometers away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building, the AP news agency reported.
Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.
Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, mangled cars burned, and a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.
“Today Russia committed a huge crime,” said Volodymyr Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the wreckage. “It is a war crime without any justification.”
The White House condemned the "barbaric" use of force against civilians.
"It is horrifying to see the type of, the barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians in a sovereign country," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when questioned about the strike.
“There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held “to account for his terrible crimes.”
The Vatican's Secretary of State called the bombing "unacceptable."
"I say bombing a hospital is unacceptable. There are no reasons, there are no motivations, to do this," Cardinal Pietro Parolin told journalists who asked him at a conference in Rome about the Russian bombing.
The attack came on a day when Russia said its forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 a.m. Moscow time on March 9 to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port of Mariupol, which the Red Cross has said faces "apocalyptic" conditions.
But by late afternoon, officials reported mixed results in shuttling people out of the battle zones, with only safe corridors out of the eastern city of Sumy and the southern city of Enerhodar, the location of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant which Russian forces seized last week, being confirmed.
Russian forces were also reported to be preventing a convoy of 50 buses from evacuating civilians from the town of Bucha just outside of Kyiv, local authorities said, adding that talks continued on allowing the convoy to leave.
"Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food."
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as “absurd” Russia’s insistence that Ukrainians be evacuated through humanitarian corridors leading to Russia.
"It's offensive to suggest the Ukrainian people should seek refuge from the very government that has demonstrated such disregard for their lives," Blinken told reporters following a meeting with visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who addressed the issue of NATO establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials have demanded.
"The reality is that setting up a no-fly zone would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. And that is not what we are looking at," Truss told reporters when asked if one could be introduced over a humanitarian corridor.
"What we are looking at is making sure that the Ukrainians are able to defend their own country with the best possible selection of anti-tank weapons and anti-air defense systems.”
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights released fresh civilian casualty figures on March 9. It said that, since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 516 people have been killed and 908 injured.
It was quick to add in a statement that the agency "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."
Sixty seven children have died since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian officials later said on March 9.
The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the United Nations’ refugee agency, UNHCR, estimating on March 9 that the figure has now reached somewhere near 2.2 million people.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that "the time is now to try to help at the border," rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.
Early on March 9, with Russian missile and artillery attacks intensifying as the war stretched into its 14th day, Zelenskiy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine, saying that otherwise, the international community would be responsible for a mass humanitarian catastrophe.
But many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that any aggression against Russian ground or air forces would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.
The new sanctions also target the maritime sector and will exclude three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT financial payment messaging system, while also clarifying the issue of cryptocurrencies and giving a complete list of technologies and goods that cannot be sold between Russia and the bloc.
"We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Britain, which is not an EU member, unveiled new aviation sanctions under which any Russian plane can be detained while exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia can also be banned.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on March 9 begins a tour of two European NATO allies, Poland and Romania, to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact the war is having on the region, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Turkey, where he will meet Kuleba, on March 10.
Poland has publicly said it is willing to transfer its Russian-made MiG fighter jets to a U.S. military base in Germany to allow the aircraft to be handed over to Ukraine. But the Pentagon quickly dismissed the idea as untenable as warplanes flying from a U.S. and NATO base into airspace contested with Russia would raise the risk of the war expanding beyond Ukraine.
Russian Authorities Plan To Introduce Registry Of People Linked To 'Foreign Agents'
MOSCOW -- Russian authorities plan to introduce a registry of people who have links with companies, organizations, or media outlets that have been officially recognized as "foreign agents," another move to broaden the state's crackdown on civil society.
A committee at the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, prepared the bill, which is expected to be officially proposed for debate soon, according to the legislature's website.
Russia already maintains multiple lists of individuals and entities it considers to be working as "foreign agents," a label that is handed down in keeping with the country's so-called foreign agent legislation adopted in 2012.
Among other things, the designation requires nongovernmental organizations that receive foreign assistance -- and which are considered by the government to be engaged in political activities -- to register as "foreign agents," to identify themselves as such, and to submit to audits.
They also must label any content they produce with an intrusive disclaimer, or face criminal fines for not doing so. Kremlin critics say the "foreign agent" designation brings up Soviet-era connotations that are intended to root out any independent civic activity in Russia.
According to the new bill, individuals who were labeled as foreign agents, as well as former and current employees, founders, and CEOs of media outlets, noncommercial and nongovernmental organizations that were officially recognized as foreign agents would be included in the new registry, which will be maintained by the Justice Ministry.
The foreign agent law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and pretty much anyone who receives money from outside Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
RFE/RL has 18 journalists who are Russian nationals on the government's "foreign agents" list and faces over $13 million in assessed fines.
British Defense Secretary Says London To Supply Ukraine With Anti-Aircraft Missiles
Britain intends to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles to help its defense against the Russian invasion, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on March 9.
"It is vital... that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack," Wallace told parliament.
"In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STARStreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles. We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons, but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies."
Wallace said the decision had been made in principle to supply the weaponry, and the government was working out how to get them into Ukraine and train Ukrainian forces to use them.
If confirmed, the supply would mark a significant step in Britain's support for Ukraine. Britain's support, however, has been limited to defensive weaponry.
Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a joint news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 9 that his country will continue to send military equipment and defensive weapons to Ukraine.
So far, many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that it would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
Ukraine Demands Cease-Fire At Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Amid Power Outage After Russian Takeover
KYIV -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Russia to agree to a cease-fire to allow repairs to the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, after it was fully cut off from the electrical grid, raising the risk of radiation leaks.
Ukraine's national energy company, Ukrenergo, said on March 9 that electricity to the plant was cut off due to a disruption of an electricity line connecting the Chernobyl nuclear plant with the electricity supplier in Kyiv.
The outage puts at risk some 20 tons of waste that must be constantly cooled to keep radiation leaking and potentially endangering "Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe."
"The entire power supply line of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and all its nuclear facilities controlled by the Russian Army has been damaged," Kuleba said on Twitter.
"Chernobyl has lost power. I call on the entire international community to immediately call on Russia to cease fire and allow repair crews to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible," he said, noting reserve diesel generators had a 48-hour capacity to power the plant, after which the cooling systems will stop, "making radiation leaks imminent."
The cause of the outage was not given, but during the launch of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the still-radioactive site, which lies some 100 kilometers from Kyiv, was taken over by Russian forces during a pitched battle in the area.
Since then, 210 Ukrainian personnel have been working at the nuclear plant without being rotated out for fresh workers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on March 8 that Ukraine had informed it about the urgent need to rotate the nuclear plant's personnel.
"[Ukraine] asked the IAEA to lead the international support needed to prepare a plan for replacing the current personnel and for providing the facility with an effective rotation system," the IAEA said in a statement.
Last week, on March 4, Russian forces seized another nuclear power plant in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya.
The plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The UN's nuclear agency said on March 9 that it had lost touch with monitoring equipment at the plant in Zaporizhzhya, a day after it reported the same interruption at Chernobyl.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "said he was concerned about the sudden interruption of such data flows to the IAEA's Vienna headquarters from the two sites, where large amounts of nuclear material are present in the form of spent or fresh nuclear fuel and other types of nuclear material," the IAEA said in a statement.
The fourth reactor at Chernobyl exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.
Iranian Rights Activist Mohammadi Refuses To Return To Prison, Calls Her Sentence 'Illegal'
Prominent Iranian human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi says she refuses to return to prison to continue her sentence despite receiving a summons by authorities.
Mohammadi spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on March 8 while on medical leave from prison to recover from a recent surgery for blocked arteries. Before her procedure, she was serving her sentence at the Gharchak women’s prison near Tehran.
Mohammadi said she was given leave after one of her friends posted her bail, which was set at 500 million tomans (about $120,000).
“Unfortunately, the judiciary has called my bailiff and said that I have to return to prison in the next few days,” Mohammadi said in a telephone interview with Radio Farda.
“I will talk to my guarantor. I consider the sentence illegal, and I don’t believe it should be obeyed,” she added.
Mohammadi was arrested in November 2021 after she attended the memorial of a man killed by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019.
In late January, a court sentenced her to another eight years and two months in prison, as well as 74 lashes.
Mohammadi said her trial lasted less than 5 minutes and that she didn’t have access to a lawyer.
“I told them several times that I want my lawyer, you are putting me on trial and I can’t defend myself, yet they didn’t allow me to contact a lawyer," she said.
She also blasted authorities for having used guns to intimidate her during her arrest.
“Why did they use a gun? Why did they point a Colt at me?” Mohammadi said.
She said judicial officials should explain why security forces use guns to arrest peaceful activists like her.
“This is a serious warning,” she said.
Before her imprisonment, Mohammadi was the vice president of the banned Center for Human Rights Defenders in Iran.
She has been repeatedly jailed and harassed by Iranian authorities.
Human Rights Watch has called on Iran to release Mohammadi “immediately and unconditionally.”
"Iranian authorities' cruel detention and prosecution of Narges Mohmmadi only one year after she was released from an earlier prison term and then piling on more unfair prison sentences are clearly intended to crush her into silence at all costs," HRW said in a statement released in late January.
In May 2021, a Tehran court sentenced Mohammadi to two and a half years in prison, 80 lashes, and two separate fines on charges that include "spreading propaganda against the system."
In 2016, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges that rights groups said were solely related to her human rights activities.
Following her release from prison in October 2020 after her sentence was reduced, she continued to criticize human rights abuses in Iran and accused prison authorities of sexually harassing her and other female prisoners.
A journalist and an engineer, Mohammadi has been awarded several prestigious prizes, including the American Physical Society's Andrei Sakharov Prize in 2018 for outstanding leadership in upholding human rights.
Iran's Chief Negotiator Back In Vienna Amid Talk Of Progress On Nuclear Deal
Iran's chief negotiator in talks to revive a nuclear deal with world powers has returned to Vienna after consultations in Tehran, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported.
Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in the Austrian capital early on March 9, ISNA said, amid reports of progress in negotiations to restore the 2015 accord that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and some of its measures were subsequently violated by Tehran.
Talks to restore the deal have been ongoing in Vienna since April, and the negotiations are reportedly close to reaching an agreement.
But the talks have been complicated by a last-minute demand from Russia for guarantees from the United States that Western sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its dealings with Iran.
The Western parties to the deal -- the United States, Britain, France, and Germany -- on March 8 warned Russia against wrecking the almost completed agreement to restore the JCPOA.
European Union diplomat Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the talks, said on March 7 the time had come for political decisions to be taken to end the negotiations.
EU Agrees To Broaden Sanctions On Russian Officials, Oligarchs
The European Union has agreed to expand its third round of sanctions being imposed on Russia to target a larger number of oligarchs and officials close to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The French Presidency of the European Council said in a series of tweets on March 9 that the new sanctions added would apply to "Russian leaders and oligarchs and their family members implicated in the Russian aggression against Ukraine."
The third round of sanctions being imposed on Russia, the largest EU package agreed since the invasion began on February 24, includes a freeze on the Russian central bank's assets in the bloc and a ban on Kremlin media in the European Union.
The French Presidency said the new sanctions approved on March 9 also include targeting the maritime sector and measures aim at excluding three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT financial payment messaging system, while also clarifying the issue of cryptocurrencies and giving a complete list of technologies and goods that cannot be sold between Russia and the bloc.
It did not detail which banks in Belarus, which has assisted Moscow in the invasion, are affected or which technologies and goods are included in the sanctions.
"These sanctions will be formally adopted by the Council by written procedure with a view to their rapid publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," it said.
The EU has now sanctioned 680 people and 53 entities since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, recognized the independence of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, and invaded the country in February.
London Slaps New Aviation Sanctions On Russia
Britain unveiled new aviation sanctions on March 9 under which any Russian plane can be detained, while exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia can also be banned.
One aircraft was immediately impounded under the new restrictions.
“Banning Russian-flagged planes from the U.K. and making it a criminal offense to fly them will inflict more economic pain on Russia and those close to the Kremlin," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
A Foreign Office statement said the ban includes any aircraft owned, operated, or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia.
Transport Minister Grant Shapps said one private jet had already been impounded while further investigations were carried out. The Telegraph newspaper reported that the plane was connected to a friend of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
The statement said that new restrictions will also prevent aviation and space-related exports, including insurance and reinsurance.
This will mean cover is withheld on existing policies, while British-based insurers and reinsurers will be unable to pay claims on existing policies in these sectors, according to the statement.
UN Accuses Belarusian Officials Of Violating Human Rights With 'Complete Impunity'
A new United Nations report has slammed Belarusian officials for acting with "complete impunity" in systematically crushing dissent after a disputed presidential election in August 2020 handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory, while keeping those whose human rights were violated from seeking justice.
The report, published on March 9, said information collected showed that "torture and ill-treatment were widespread and systematic," with individuals targeted for their real or even perceived opposition to the government or the election results.
"The examination not only lays bare the violations inflicted on people trying to exercise their fundamental human rights, but highlights the inability of victims to access justice," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.
"The authorities' extensive and sustained actions to crush dissent and repress civil society, independent media, and opposition groups, while at the same time shielding perpetrators, points to a situation of complete impunity in Belarus," she added.
Many Belarusians have faced trials linked to mass protests following the vote, in which Lukashenka claimed reelection even though the opposition says the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and media outlets.
The UN report said that between May 2020 and May 2021 alone, some 37,000 people were detained, many of them ending up in administrative detention for up to 15 days.
It added that lawyers who defended dissidents, spoke out about human rights violations, or brought cases to UN human rights mechanisms were detained, intimidated, faced disciplinary sanctions, or were even disbarred.
Beside the lack of investigations into rights violations, “there was an active policy to shield perpetrators and prevent accountability, reflected in the level of reprisals, intimidation of victims and witnesses, [and] attacks on lawyers and human rights defenders,” the report says.
The West, which has refused to recognize the official results of the presidential election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader, has imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime.
Slow Progress In Evacuations Of Ukrainian Civilians From Conflict Zones As EU Slaps Fresh Sanctions on Russia
Civilians are trickling out of several besieged Ukrainian cities amid an uneasy cease-fire announced by Russia as Western nations continued to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion, which has sparked a major humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands trapped without basic supplies.
Russia said early on March 9 that its forces would "observe a regime of silence" from 10 a.m. Moscow time on March 9 to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and the Black Sea port of Mariupol, which the Red Cross has said faces "apocalyptic" conditions.
But officials reported mixed results in shuttling people out of the war zones, with only a safe corridor out of the eastern city of Sumy being confirmed.
Officials in Enerhodar, the location of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant which Russian forces seized last week, said some humanitarian supplies were making their way into the city, with vehicles expected to take residents out as they left the area.
It was unclear whether residents of Mariupol would be able to escape the fighting after a similar attempt on March 8 failed when the cease-fire broke down.
Corridors to let civilians escape and allow aid to reach besieged areas have been the main subject of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, but there has been little success in opening them.
Lyudmyla Kunytska, a resident of Irpin just outside of Kyiv, said she and a group of other civilians came under heavy fire on March 8 while trying to use one of the corridors.
She said that, even though the vehicles they were traveling in were clearly marked as containing children, Russian troops opened fire, killing her mother and others in the unarmed group.
"Our vehicles had inscriptions saying “Children,” “Evacuation,” but they started shooting at us," she told RFE/RL.
Another woman at the scene, Olena Dovzhenko, said her husband was wounded in the shooting, covering her in blood as he tried to shield her.
She said the Russian soldiers approached her and instead of helping, they told her "how bad we are for living in Ukraine" and how they came to “save” us.
"Imagine that. My beloved husband is bleeding, and they are telling me how bad I am living here,” she said.
The number of people to have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion continues to grow, with the head of the United Nation's refugee agency, UNHCR, estimating on March 9 that the figure has now reached somewhere near 2.2 million people.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that "the time is now to try to help at the border," rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.
With Russian missile and artillery attacks intensifying, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine, saying that otherwise, the international community would be responsible for a mass humanitarian catastrophe.
"Russia uses missiles, aircraft, and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure. It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond," he said as the war stretched into its 14th day.
So far, many NATO countries, along with other Western allies, have supplied only defensive weaponry to Kyiv amid threats from Moscow that it would make the donors a direct party to the conflict and thus open to retaliation.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union continued to tighten sanctions on those "implicated in the Russian aggression in Ukraine," agreeing on new measures targeting another 14 oligarchs, 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament, and their families.
The new sanctions also target the maritime sector and will exclude three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT financial payment messaging system, while also clarifying the issue of cryptocurrencies and giving a complete list of technologies and goods that cannot be sold between Russia and the bloc.
"We are further tightening the net of sanctions responding to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Britain, which is not an EU member, unveiled new aviation sanctions under which any Russian plane can be detained while exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia can also be banned.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris begins a tour of two European NATO allies, Poland and Romania, on March 9 to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and impact the war is having on the region, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Turkey, where he will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on March 10.
On March 8, the United States announced a ban on oil and other energy imports from Russia, while Britain said it would also phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.
The EU, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies, planned to slash gas imports by two-thirds. Oil and gas exports account for a significant portion of Russia's budget revenues and are a key source of foreign currency to defend the ruble.
In Washington, congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early on March 9, providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.
Biden had requested $10 billion for military, humanitarian, and economic aid last week, and Democratic and Republican backing was so staunch that the amount was upped to $12 billion on March 7 and $13.6 billion just a day later.
Russian-American Woman Who Fled To Moscow Charged With Being Unregistered Foreign Agent
WASHINGTON – A Russian-American woman who has headed a cultural organization for diaspora Russian groups in the United States has been charged with being an unregistered foreign agent for promoting the Kremlin’s interests.
Elena Chernykh Branson, 61, was charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the U.S. Justice Department criminal complaint unsealed on March 8. She also faces a related charge known as a Section 951 violation, which is often referred to as an “espionage-lite” charge.
Branson, who fled the United States in October 2020 after FBI agents raided her Manhattan apartment, is believed to be in Moscow. She did not immediately respond to e-mail and phone calls seeking comment.
Her U.S.-based lawyer, Arkady Bukh, rejected the charges.
“It is very clear there was no hostile activity toward the United States. Cultural exchanges, trying to meet powerful people, there was no sort of espionage activity,” he told RFE/RL.
“She was not trying to sneak into a nuclear plant or a base. Nothing like that. What are we talking about? It’s clearly an attempt by the U.S. government to send a message: We don’t like Russia. We don’t like Russians,” he said.
Asked why she had left the United States or whether she would return to fight the charges, Bukh declined to answer.
For roughly a decade, Branson headed a Russian cultural group known as the Russian Community Council of the USA. The group, which also calls itself KSORS, is an umbrella organization that encompasses dozens of Russian cultural organizations in the United States.
Its goal, the group’s website said, was aimed at “supporting organizations of Russian compatriots [and] to preserve and popularize the Russian language and cultural and historical heritage in the United States.”
In November, the group announced it was shutting down after some of its members were questioned by FBI agents, allegedly about potential violations of the FARA law.
According to the criminal complaint, Branson founded the Russian Center New York, which the Justice Department described as a propaganda center, in 2012 after corresponding with Russian President Vladimir Putin and meeting a “high-ranking" Russian minister.
Branson allegedly sought to advance Russia’s interests in the United States, including by coordinating meetings for Russian officials to lobby U.S. political officials and business leaders, the complaint alleged.
She was allegedly directed to host events “designed to consolidate the Russian-speaking youth community in the United States” in exchange for funding from the Russian government and Russian officials, the complaint said.
FBI agents raided Branson’s apartment in Manhattan in September 2020, seizing iPhones, iPads, computers, documents, and tax declarations. About a month later, she fled the country.
In September 2021, Branson gave an interview to RT, the TV channel formerly known as Russia Today, where she described an early morning FBI raid.
“The agents asked me to go out and searched the apartment for several hours. They didn't tell me what they were looking for,” she was quoted as saying.
Her interviewer was Maria Butina, a Russian woman who served more than a year in U.S. prison after being charged with trying to infiltrate Republican and conservative political circles in the United States, allegedly in an effort to influence U.S. politics.
Butina, who was later released and returned to Russia, was also charged under Section 951.
The Justice Department complaint charges that Branson's Russia Center New York hosted an annual youth forum funded in part by an entity controlled by the government of Moscow.
Through the center, she also coordinated a campaign to lobby Hawaiian officials not to change the name of a fort located on the island of Kauai. The site is the last remaining formerly Russian fort in the Hawaiian-islands and holds significance for the Russian government.
Records show she registered a nonprofit named Russian Kauaiian Association in February 2019 along with five other individuals.
Branson allegedly organized a trip to Moscow for Hawaiian officials responsible for the potential name change to meet with high-ranking Russian government personnel.
