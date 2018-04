Authorities in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Crimea region say five people were killed when a commuter train collided with a minibus on the peninsula.

At least three other people were hospitalized with injuries following the April 8 accident, which occurred at a railway crossing in Crimea's northern city of Armyansk.

Two people reportedly were in intensive care.

All the dead and wounded were said to be passengers of the minibus.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax