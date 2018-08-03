Accessibility links

Ukraine

Crimean Tatar Sets Himself On Fire To Protest Building Development
A Crimean Tatar activist set himself on fire to protest a plan by Russia-imposed authorities to build a new apartment complex on Tatar land in the Crimean capital, Simferopol. Vatan Karabash doused himself with gasoline on August 3 and set himself alight. People nearby quickly extinguished the flames and Karabash did not appear to suffer life-threatening burns. Local Crimean Tatars fear their homes will be demolished for a new district that will contain apartment units for 9,000 families. WARNING: Disturbing images

