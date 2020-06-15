MOSCOW -- Russian investigators have opened a criminal investigation against opposition politician Aleksei Navalny for suspected libel over comments he made on social media.



Navalny earlier this month posted a video clip of a Russian World War II veteran supporting proposed constitutional reforms, alongside what the Investigative Committee described as “false” comments denigrating the “honor and dignity" of the former soldier.



Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, faces a hefty fine or up to 240 hours' community work if convicted.



In recent months, Russia's state-run media outlets have shown videos of WWII veterans, celebrities, and ordinary people expressing their support for proposed constructional amendments to be put to a national vote scheduled for July 1.



Among other changes, the reform would allow Putin to stay in power after his current second consecutive presidential term ends in 2024.



Navalny, 44, has endured multiple incarcerations in recent years, a barred attempt to run for president, and a hamstrung bid for the Moscow mayor's post.



He was barred from running for president in 2018 due to a tax-fraud conviction that he has called trumped-up.



In March, Navalny and his associate Ivan Zhdanov said that their bank accounts had been emptied and all their payment cards and those of relatives were blocked in what they described as a move to discredit and disgrace them.