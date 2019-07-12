Criminal Case Reportedly Filed Against Man Allegedly Killed By His Daughters In Russia

Russia's Investigative Committee has reportedly filed a case against a man who was allegedly killed by his three daughters.

Russian news agencies quoted unnamed sources on July 11 as saying that the case against Mikhail Khachaturyan was in relation to allegations that he tortured and sexually assaulted his daughters. The information has not been officially confirmed.

Lawyers for Khachaturyan's three daughters say evidence against him has been filed, but the decision about launching a criminal case against him will be made after consultations with his relatives.

Russian laws allow charging deceased individuals.

Khachaturyan's daughters -- Maria, Angelina and Krestina -- have been kept under limited house arrest and subjected to various restrictions since their 57-year-old father died in July 2018.

The women, aged 17, 18 and 19, respectively, face up to 20 years in prison on charges of premeditated murder.

An official indictment was issued against the sisters on June 14. The document, a redacted version of which was made public in a Facebook post by Angelina's lawyer, Aleksei Parshin, states that the women were regularly subjected to sexual abuse and humiliation by their father.

The trial of the Khachaturyan sisters has received broad coverage from Russian federal channels and independent and global media, and has fueled an animated debate on domestic abuse following the 2017 introduction of a law decriminalizing most forms of battery.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax