Thirty Years After Vukovar Massacre, A Croatian Father Is Still Seeking His Lost Son

In August 1991, as Yugoslavia disintegrated, national army troops and paramilitary forces laid siege to the city of Vukovar in northeastern Croatia. As the city fell, the forces abducted hundreds of people from a hospital and transported them to a farm where they were murdered. One resident, Pavo Zivkovic, has spent decades trying to find his son Goran, who he believes was among the victims of the worst massacre of the Croatian war.