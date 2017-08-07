Four Balkan Countries Issue Ultimatum Over Croatia's Import Taxes

Four Balkan countries have urged Croatia to revoke its decision to dramatically raise import fees on some agricultural products, threatening to retaliate.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia issued an ultimatum to Croatia on August 7 following a meeting of government officials in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic said Croatia's neighbors "don't want to enter into the spiral of measures and countermeasures."

But he added that they would be "compelled to do it" if Croatia didn't return to the previous tax rates by the end of this week.

On July 14, Croatia raised its fees for border phytosanitary controls on fruit and vegetables to 2,000 kunas ($319) from 90 kunas ($14), citing compliance with European Union standards.

Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia, and Montenegro are not members of the European Union, while Croatia joined the bloc in 2013.