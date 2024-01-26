Croatian Court Rules To Transfer Oligarch's Yacht To Ukraine

The top court of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), handed down a ruling on January 26 saying Israel should take measures to avoid any acts that would amount to genocide in its war in the Gaza Strip, but did not impose a cease-fire as sought by South Africa, which brought the case to the court's 17-judge panel.

Israel must take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians," ICJ President Joan Donoghue said as she read out the court's preliminary ruling.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” she added.

South Africa had asked the court for provisional measures, including a cease-fire, saying it was “a matter of extreme urgency.”

Israel had denied the accusation, at one point during the evidentiary hearings saying that drawing similarities with Russia's war in Ukraine was "absurd."

Lawyers for Israel argued earlier this month that the country is doing what it can to limit the civilian impact of its battle against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, and that Hamas and its warfare tactics are to blame for a rising death toll among the population.

The court ordered Israel to report within one month on the measures it has taken to uphold the ruling.

As part of its case seeking the court to order a provisional halt to the hostilities, touched off by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 civilians in Israel, South Africa had pointed to a March 2022 ruling it made calling on Russia to halt its military operations against Ukraine.

The court did not address that point in its ruling, which addressed only the request for emergency measures. A decision on the broader allegations of genocide, legal experts say, could take years.

South Africa, which accused Israel of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in the conflict, is asking the court to hand down an emergency ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm by Israel's war against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says almost 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the majority of whom were women and children.

South Africa's heading up of the case has put a spotlight on its long-standing support of Palestinian rights, with even Nelson Mandela once saying that his country's freedom would be "incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."

Decisions by the ICJ cannot be appealed, but the court itself has no means to enforce its rulings.

Analysts have previously noted that the ICJ's order for Russia to halt its military operations had no effect.