Croatian President Begins Three-Day Visit To Bosnia, Meets With Presidency

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović arrived on a three-day official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 17.

In Sarajevo, he met with members of the state presidency for talks that focused on the changes in Bosnia's electoral legislation, construction of the Peljesac Bridge, improving economic cooperation between the two countries, and other issues.

After visiting Sarajevo, Grabar-Kitarović plans to visit central Bosnia and Bosanski Posavina for the first time.

The Croatian president was met with a protest staged only 200 yards from the Presidency building while he was visiting with members of the Bosnian presidency.

The protesters were members of the Bosniak Movement for Equality of Peoples. About 22 of them also gathered in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia.

