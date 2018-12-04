CSTO Summit Postponed Due To Armenia's Snap Elections

The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has postponed its summit initially scheduled for later this month, the Kremlin says.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on December 4 that the decision was made at Armenia's request because of the country's snap general elections set for December 9.

Ushakov told reporters in Moscow that the summit, initially scheduled for December 6, will most likely be held next year.

Armenia currently holds the rotating presidency of the CSTO, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov was relieved of his duties last month after being charged with overthrowing Armenia's constitutional order when he was the country's deputy defense minister.

Ushakov said Russia's Valery Semerikov will continue to serve as acting CSTO secretary-general.

