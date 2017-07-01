Ukraine Security Service Blames Russia For Recent Cyberattack

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) says that the Russian security services were involved in a recent cyberattack that hit Ukraine.

The SBU said on its website on July 1 that the cyberattack, which started in Ukraine and spread around the world on June 27, aimed to destroy important data and spread panic.

The SBU said the cyberattack was by the same hackers who attacked the Ukrainian power grid in December 2016.

"The available data, including those obtained in cooperation with international antivirus companies, give us reason to believe that the same hacking groups are involved in the attacks, which in December 2016 attacked the financial system, transport and energy facilities of Ukraine using TeleBots and BlackEnergy," the SBU said.

"This testifies to the involvement of the special services of Russian Federation in this attack," it concluded.

Ukrainian politicians swiftly blamed Russia for the latest attack, but a Kremlin spokesman dismissed "unfounded blanket accusations.”

In an earlier statement on June 30, the SBU said it had seized equipment it said belonged to Russian agents in May and June to launch cyberattacks against Ukraine and other countries.

Based on reporting by Reuters and ssu.gov.ua