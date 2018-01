Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed by a bare-chested protester from the activist group Femen as he cast his vote in the first round of the country's presidential election in Prague. The protester, repeatedly screaming "Zeman, Putin's slut," was apprehended before she could reach the 73-year-old Czech head of state. (RFE/RL's Russian Service/Rustem Adagamov)