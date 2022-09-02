Czech Foreign Minister Stresses Need To Protect EU Borders With Russian Visa Ban

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky says further measures are needed to restrict the flow of Russian citizens into the European Union. In an interview with Current Time reporter Veniamin Trubachov, Lipavsky said EU borders need to be better protected. The Czech Republic currently chairs the European Union's rotating presidency, and this week it hosted EU foreign and defense ministers, who agreed to cancel the visa-facilitation agreement for Russian citizens amid Moscow's continuing invasion of Ukraine. Lipavsky also said the EU should "rebuild Ukraine" so that when it eventually joins the union it can fit like a piece of a puzzle.