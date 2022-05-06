News
Czech Minister Says More Time Needed To Implement Any Russian Energy Embargo
The Czech Republic says it needs time to implement the EU's proposed embargo on Russian energy because of the "heavy economic costs" the landlocked country's industrial sector would pay for such a move.
Mikulas Bek, the Czech minister for European affairs, told RFE/RL in an interview on May 6 that the country can't just stop importing Russian supplies as it would cripple gasoline production, which would have a major effect on transportation and industry, making it impossible to support Ukraine "if we have a practical crisis of the economy in the country.”
The Czech Republic, which receives about half of its crude oil imports from Russia, has called the latest proposal by the European Commission to grant the country an exception from a ban on Russian oil until mid-2024 a step in the right direction, though Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on May 6 that talks are still ongoing.
Bek said that the Czech position on an oil embargo shouldn't be interpreted as a sign the country doesn't support Ukraine as it fights to repel an unprovoked invasion by Russia, because "we are ready to supply weapons all the time."
"We support refugees and as far as the oil is concerned, we need a European solution to the problem. We are asking for it,” he said.
The European Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia, the sixth since the invasion was launched on February 24. The centerpiece of the package is a full phasing out of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.
Hungary and Slovakia immediately received exceptions to that deadline by another year, while the Czechs have also sought a more generous phase-out period. All three countries are heavily reliant on Russian crude. Finding new supply routes is also an issue since all three are landlocked and thus have fewer options for supply routes.
According to several diplomats familiar with the negotiations, the latest compromise package under discussion in Brussels states that Hungary and Slovakia should cut out Russian oil by the end of 2024 and the Czech Republic by June the same year.
Budapest has already indicated that such a deadline isn't acceptable and talks are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Bek noted that the capacity of pipelines between Germany or Austria and the Czech Republic is “not sufficient” to make up for lost Russian supplies. He said that an extension of the deadline of “maybe two years should be sufficient."
"Maybe we could be faster but that's a technical debate on the tempo of the expansion of pipelines,” Bek said.
While a ban on Russian gas currently isn’t on the negotiating table in the EU, there are fears that Moscow might cut supplies to more countries after ceasing deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland in recent days.
When asked if the Czech Republic would cope if Russia decided to stop deliveries, Bek said that “we would survive it, but with heavy economic costs, that's quite clear because there would be a reduction of supplies for companies.”
But, he added, “we definitely will secure enough gas for households to heat households.”
First Lady Jill Biden Arrives In Romania, Meets With U.S. Troops
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has arrived in Romania to begin a five-day trip that will also take her to fellow NATO member Slovakia as part of Washington’s efforts to show support for allies in the region amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Biden arrived on May 6 at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near the Romanian city of Constanta and about 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
Many of the thousands of U.S. troops who have been deployed to Eastern Europe in recent months are stationed at the base.
Following her visit with U.S. service members, Biden will head to Bucharest, where on May 7 she will meet with members of the Romanian government, U.S. Embassy staff, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.
While in the capital, Biden will meet with Romania's first lady, Carmen Iohannis, to "express her gratitude for Romania's generosity and support for Ukrainian refugees," Biden's office said.
Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital, Bratislava, to meet with government officials and U.S. Embassy staff.
Prior to departing on her trip, Biden said on Twitter that she was “on my way to Romania and Slovakia to spend Mother’s Day with Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to flee their homes because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war.”
“I will also visit U.S. troops and express gratitude for the relief efforts of neighboring countries and aid workers.”
Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion
Almost 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Moscow's invasion on February 24, according to the UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR.
Just more than 3 million fled to Poland, while Romania had taken in 817,000, and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a huge $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Moscow Court Orders Arrest In Absentia Of TV Journalist, Kremlin Critic Nevzorov
MOSCOW -- A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of Aleksandr Nevzorov, one of Russia's most well-known TV journalists and a Kremlin critic, amid a crackdown on dissent that has intensified since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago.
On May 6, Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered that Nevzorov be detained for two months should he return to Russia.
Nevzorov, who is believed to be in Israel, has denied the allegations against him.
His name appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 4.
According to the ministry, the former lawmaker is suspected of the "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces."
The Investigative Committee said on March 22 that it had launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for an assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Many civilians were killed in the attack, which Nevzorov called a deliberate shelling by Russian forces. The Kremlin has denied that civilians were targeted.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Eight days after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia passed a law providing jail terms of up to 15 years for those convicted of intentionally spreading "fake" news about Russia's military
Moldovan PM Says No Imminent Risk Of Ukraine War Spilling Over, But Voices Concern
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that, if the fighting in neighboring Ukraine spills over into her country, it would mean that a state, which never wanted to join NATO and did not make any efforts to do so, is drawn into the war. Speaking to RFE/RL in Chisinau on May 5, she said there were no imminent risks of the conflict spreading to Moldova but that, if it did, other countries would also then be drawn in.
Germany Steps Up Weapons Aid To Ukraine As Zelenskiy Urges Scholz To Visit Kyiv
Germany says it will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine after reversing its policy not to send heavy armaments to war zones.
Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters during a visit to Slovakia on May 6 that the weapons will come from current inventories, with delivery expected in the coming weeks.
The howitzer reaches firing distances of 30 kilometers with standard ammunition, but its range can be as far as 40 kilometers with range-enhanced ammunition, the German military said.
The move comes after a major shift in German policy to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, including "Gepard" antiaircraft systems, also known as the Cheetah system.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced increasing criticism over Germany not doing enough to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
But Scholz's government, stung by criticism from domestic opposition and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reversed course last month and pledged to export heavier weapons to Kyiv.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Zelenskiy spoke by telephone on May 5 to settle a diplomatic spat following Kyiv's blocking of a proposed visit by Steinmeier to Ukraine last month.
And on May 6, Zelenskiy called on Scholz to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9 -- the date that Russia commemorates as the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Speaking to Britain's Chatham House think tank on a video call, Zelenskiy said: “He's invited, the invitation is open, it has been for some time now.”
"He's invited to come to Ukraine. He can make this very powerful political step to come here on May 9, to Kyiv. I am not explaining the significance -- I think you're cultured enough to understand why."
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and DW
Relatives Demand Retrial For Activist From Tajikistan's Volatile Gorno-Badakhshan
DUSHANBE -- The family of a prominent activist from Tajikistan’s volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region is demanding a retrial after he was sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of hostage taking, depriving others of their freedom, and "other crimes" that his relatives call trumped-up.
Amriddin Alovatshoev, 44, was sentenced in a trial behind closed doors that lasted about five hours on April 29 in Dushanbe, according to court sources and family members.
Tajik officials provided no information about Alovatshoev's trial and the charges he faced.
But sources told RFE/RL that he was convicted of five charges, including inciting religious, ethnic, or racial hatred, setting up an extremist organization, and hostage taking.
Alovatshoev's relatives said he denied all charges and that he "was shocked" by the gravity and the length of the sentence.
His brother, Bakhtiyor Alovatshoev, told RFE/RL on May 5 that the family had filed a legal complaint at the Gorno-Badakhshan provincial court and asked for a retrial.
Alovatshoev is among the most influential figures in Gorno-Badakhshan, a remote, restive region in Tajikistan's east, where the central government has struggled to exert its full control.
Alovatshoev, who had been based in Russia since 2019, was extradited to Tajikistan earlier this year, according to Tajik officials. He went incommunicado on January 11 and his supporters said he was detained in the Russian city of Belgorod at the Tajik government's request.
His extradition coincided with a probe by Tajik authorities into the four-day anti-government demonstrations in the provincial capital, Khorugh, that killed three people and wounded at least 17 others in late November.
The protests were sparked by the fatal wounding by police of a local man wanted on kidnapping charges. The demonstrators demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to open fire on the crowd, eyewitnesses said.
The same day, a group of people from Gorno-Badakhshan staged demonstrations in front of the Tajik Embassy in Moscow with the same demands as the demonstrators in Khorugh. Alovatshoev was said to be at that rally.
During a government meeting in Khorugh on January 10, one official accused Alovatshoev of inciting anti-government sentiment among young people in Gorno-Badakhshan "from abroad."
Alovatshoev’s supporters say that in Russia he was known as a leader of those from Gorno-Badakhshan who are working and studying there. He set up a group that promoted healthy living as well as maintaining close ties among the community members.
There has been no indication that Alovatshoev's group has been involved in politics or anti-government activities.
Gorno-Badakhshan, which has a population of some 250,000, has been the scene of many protests and violent clashes.
The deadliest of them occurred in 2012, when dozens were reportedly killed and injured in fighting between government forces and local militants sparked by the fatal stabbing of a security official.
Girlfriend Of Belarusian Opposition Blogger Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
A court in Belarus has sentenced the girlfriend of a dissident blogger who was detained after their commercial flight was forced to land in Minsk to six years in prison for inciting social hatred.
Prosecutors said the regional court in the western city of Hrodno handed down the sentence against Sofia Sapega, a 24-year-old Russian citizen, on May 6.
The court issued the ruling after a six-week trial ordered held behind closed doors, saying that personal data of officials might be discussed in open court, according to the rights group Vyasna.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on the Telegram messenger app that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces.
She and her boyfriend, Raman Pratasevich, were flying on a Ryanair commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius in May 2021 when it was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain Pratasevich and Sapega.
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram. He has yet to go on trial and the status of the investigation against him is unclear.
The Telegram channel, which is openly hostile to authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, played an important role in broadcasting opposition reports and coordinating mass protests against Lukashenka sparked by anger over an August 2020 election that he claimed to win but that opposition groups and Western governments said was rigged.
Lukashenka denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were jailed or forced to flee the country.
With reporting by TASS
Orban Says Hungary Won't Support Proposed EU Embargo On Russian Oil
BUDAPEST -- Hungary's prime minister has reiterated his government's stance that it will not back the European Union's new proposed sanctions package against Russia, which includes an embargo on oil imports.
Speaking on state radio on May 6, Viktor Orban said the embargo would be like dropping an "atomic bomb" on the Hungarian economy.
But he also said Budapest was open to other proposals if they didn't harm Hungary's interests.
Orban's comments come a day after the European Union's executive body unveiled its toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
Orban, who won a fourth term in office last month, is seen as the EU's strongest supporter of Russia, going back years and well before Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
He has also frequently poked Ukraine's government over the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in western Ukraine.
Several other EU countries -- including Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic -- have also voiced concern about the consequences for national economies if Russian oil is blocked.
Orban said the proposal didn't differentiate between countries; EU members that have a coastline, for example, can import oil by tankers. Landlocked Hungary doesn't have that option and therefore is more reliant on Russian oil through pipelines.
Diplomats said Hungary and Slovakia would be given until the end of 2023, but Orban suggested that wasn't enough time.
"We know exactly what we need: first of all we need five years for this whole process to be completed...one to 1 1/2 years is not enough for anything," he said.
Reuters quoted two unnamed sources as saying the European Commission had amended the embargo proposal to extend the period before it takes effect for Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.
Under the tweaked proposal, Hungary and Slovakia will continue to be able to buy Russian oil from pipelines until the end of 2024, while the Czech Republic could continue until June 2024, provided that it does not get oil via a pipeline from Southern Europe earlier, the sources said.
The new EU proposal also calls for placing sanctions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, something Orban said he would not support.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyzstan Says Three Killed In Uzbek Border Shooting
Three people were fatally shot when Uzbek border guards opened fire along the two countries' shared border, Kyrgyz authorities said.
Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said on May 6 that the incident took place a day earlier in the western Jalal-Abad region, near Ferghana Valley. The service said in a statement that the three individuals died after being brought to a nearby hospital.
Uzbekistan’s border security service said on its Telegram channel that three people were shot in a border incident when they allegedly were involved in a smuggling operation.
“Uzbek border guards observed the smuggling of large quantities of goods from the republic of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan and took measures to prevent this violation,” it said.
It added that a “group of violators resisted the military, using force, inflicting bodily injuries, and attempting to seize weapons.”
The Uzbek statement said security personnel “were forced to use weapons,” with three people being injured and “taken to Kyrgyzstan by their accomplices.”
Kyrgyz authorities identified the dead as a 48-year-old father and his 24- and 22-year-old sons.
Local Kyrgyz and Uzbek leaders reportedly met to discuss the incident, and more meetings were planned for May 6.
Clashes and shootings occur regularly along the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, often sparked by disputes over access to water or transport routes or historical grievances over arbitrarily drawn borders.
Border disputes also occur regularly along the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Last year, at least two dozen people were killed and more than 150 wounded in a major outbreak of violence involving ethnic Tajiks and ethnic Kyrgyz.
U.S. Reportedly Provided Intelligence That Helped Sink Russian Flagship
News reports say the United States provided intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva last month.
The reports, by The New York Times and NBC News, follow other U.S. reports that said Washington provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence to target Russian generals on the battlefield.
An unusual number of Russian generals have been killed during more than two months of fighting in Ukraine, with at least eight confirmed.
The reports added to concerns that Washington is helping to escalate the war and could provoke a stronger response from Moscow by, for example, targeting the convoys supplying Ukrainian forces with NATO weaponry
NBC News reported on May 5 that the United States had helped locate the Moskva in the Black Sea, at the request of the Ukrainian military. But, according to The Washington Post and the Times, the U.S. government had no knowledge of Ukraine's plans.
The Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, sank in mid-April after being hit with what is widely believed to be Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.
Moscow has denied that, saying only that a fire broke out on board the ship.
The Kremlin has not publicly acknowledged the sinking, which resulted in an unknown number of sailors killed or missing.
On May 4, the Times reported that U.S. officials had provided Ukraine details on the Russian military's mobile headquarters. Ukrainian forces used that information to help target Russian officers.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on May 5 it was true that the United States supplied Kyiv's forces with military intelligence.
But he added that"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military."
Based on reporting by The New York Times, NBC, The Washington Post, and AP
Russian Forces Resume Assault On Mariupol Steel Plant As Evacuation Effort Stalls
Russian forces have resumed their assault on a sprawling steel factory in the devastated Ukrainian port of Mariupol, using aircraft to pound Ukrainian fighters holding out there.
A top Ukrainian official, meanwhile, said that a new effort to evacuate civilians from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant has been hampered by Russian firing despite a UN-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 200 civilians are reported to be hiding in the complex, along with as many as 2,000 Ukrainian fighters.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily assessment on May 6 that Russians were using aircraft as part of the renewed assault on the plant.
"There are many wounded, but they are not surrendering," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on May 5 in his nightly video address. "They are holding their positions."
Mariupol itself has been largely razed to the ground by weeks of street-to-street fighting and heavy bombardment. Azovstal has turned into a last stand for the Ukrainians troops struggling to prevent a complete Russian defeat of the city.
The fighting comes as Russia continues its offensive in the eastern Donbas, an offensive that has proceeded slowly and without major advances, as Ukrainian forces have blocked Russian movements and even regained territory.
The fight for Azovstal also comes amid speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a battlefield triumph that he can showcase on May 9 when Russia marks Victory Day -- the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
"The renewed effort by Russia to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and Putin's desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine," the British Defense Ministry said in its May 6 daily assessment.
"This effort has come at personnel, equipment, and munitions cost to Russia. Whilst Ukrainian resistance continues in Azovstal, Russian losses will continue to build and frustrate their operational plans in southern Donbas," the ministry said.
Losing Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port on the Sea of Azov. It would also give Russia the ability to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.
The Ukrainians holed up in Azovstal's labyrinthine tunnels and industrial infrastructure have been posting videos and photographs to social media, appealing to the international community.
Soldiers are "dying in agony" due to the lack of proper treatment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Battalion, said in a video address on May 5. He pleaded for international help to evacuate the civilians and wounded fighters there.
Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said on May 6 that nearly 500 civilians had been evacuated from the city and the Azovstal plant as part of a United Nations-led effort.
"The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is under way at the moment. Information about the results will be provided later," Yermak said in a post on Telegram on May 6. Kyiv will "do everything to save all its civilians and military."
However, Mariupol authorities later said that Russian forces had fired at a vehicle that was involved in the evacuation, killing at least one Ukrainian fighter and wounding six.
Russia did not immediately comment. Russia's RIA news agency said its correspondent had seen a bus with 12 civilians leave the Azovstal complex, but the reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Russia's renewed offensive in the Donbas -- now in its third week -- has been slow-going, amid stubborn defense from Ukrainian forces who are increasingly equipped with heavy artillery and powerful anti-tank and antiaircraft weaponry supplied from NATO members.
Germany, which has come under pressure at home and abroad to step up its equipment supplies, said on May 6 that it would supply seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine after reversing its policy not to send heavy armaments to war zones.
Earlier, Berlin announced it would also be sending "Gepard" antiaircraft systems.
The Donbas offensive came after a thwarted campaign by Russian forces north of Kyiv in the early weeks of the war. The withdrawal of Russian troops from places like Bucha, near Kyiv, has led to a cascade of reports from witnesses who say Russian units committed atrocities that could amount to war crimes.
Rights watchdog Amnesty International said on May 6 there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes, including extrajudicial executions of civilians, when they occupied an area outside Ukraine's capital in February and March. Civilians also suffered abuses such as "reckless shootings and torture,” the group said.
Russian troops had committed a "host of apparent war crimes" in Bucha, including "numerous unlawful killings," most of them near the intersection of Yablunska and Vodoprovidna streets, the report found.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and AP
Moldovan Prime Minister Says 'No Imminent Risks' Of Spillover From War In Ukraine
CHISINAU -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita says she sees no immediate threat of Russia’s war against Ukraine spreading to her country, even as concerns grow that Moscow’s military aims may be widening.
“Our analysis shows that there are no imminent risks of the expansion of the war in Moldova,” Gavrilita said told RFE/RL's Moldovan Service in an exclusive interview from the capital, Chisinau, on May 5.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have expanded since a Russian general said last month that the aim of Moscow's unprovoked invasion was to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Transdniester, a sliver of land inside Moldova held by Kremlin-backed separatists.
Transdniester, which lies strategically between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990, and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Transdniester claimed last week that explosions hit the self-styled security ministry, a military unit, and a Russian-owned radio tower, while shots had been allegedly fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which Moscow called "acts of terrorism."
Ukraine has said Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester, who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Gavrilita said Moldova, the poorest country in Europe, would not be able to “resist long” without Western support if attacked by Russia-backed separatists.
The minister spoke with RFE/RL a day after the European Union announced it will “significantly increase” support for Moldova. She said that support does not include lethal weapons.
Gavrilita said she does not think a Russian attack is likely because Moldova is a neutral country that "never wanted -- and did not make any efforts -- to join NATO."
Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to justify his decision to invade Ukraine on the grounds that the country was seeking to join the Western-led military alliance, claiming it was an existential threat.
Ukraine had been a neutral country when Russia invaded for the first time in 2014, seizing its Crimean Peninsula following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych.
The successor Ukrainian government made joining NATO a priority to defend against further Kremlin aggression. Putin has also claimed that southern Ukraine is historical Russian land.
Gavrilita said a Russian attack on her country would backfire because many Moldovans are dual citizens of Romania, a member of the EU and NATO.
An invasion of Moldova would galvanize European public opinion and lead to "a much wider involvement from other states" against Russia, she said.
U.K. Sanctions Russian Steelmaker Partially Owned By Tycoon Abramovich
The U.K. has sanctioned a steel and mining company whose biggest shareholder is billionaire Roman Abramovich as the West continues to financially punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. announced the sanctions against Evraz, a major producer of steel products for Russia’s rail industry, including wheels and tracks, on May 5.
Evraz’s products are critical for Russia’s war effort as it uses rail to move key military supplies and troops to the front line in Ukraine.
"The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the government of Russia," the U.K. government said in a statement. "Today's asset freeze means no U.K. citizen or company can do business with them."
Shares in Evraz, which trade on the London Stock Exchange, have been suspended from trading since March 10, when Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich, a tycoon believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Zelenskiy Says EU Membership For Ukraine Would Be 'Powerful Response' To Russia Invasion
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the European Union to offer his nation membership in the bloc, saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to attack Ukraine on February 24 as he seeks a sphere of influence over former Soviet states, including Ukraine, and prevent their integration into Western organizations.
“This war of Russia against Ukraine was planned as a prelude to a blow to a united Europe. Greater unification is a powerful response,” he told a conference via video link on May 5, as he asked for formal candidacy for membership.
Candidacy opens the door to formal membership negotiations, a process that involves the adoption of established EU law and the fulfillment of other conditions, known as accession criteria.
Ukraine has been pursuing a path toward EU integration since the overthrow of Russia-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
The government has been slowly carrying out EU-backed political and economic reforms over the years and has expressed frustration with the bloc’s delays in starting formal membership negotiations.
The 27-member EU hasn’t expanded its membership in nearly a decade due to weak support from key countries amid slow economic growth.
Zelenskiy said the bloc should provide EU candidacy to Ukraine “right now –– in the condition of war, within the framework of a special shortened procedure for obtaining EU membership.”
Zelenskiy, who was addressing an international conference dedicated to supporting Ukraine, also called on the West to take an active role in a grand program to rebuild his country after the war.
Referencing the Marshall Plan, the massive U.S. initiative to rebuild Europe after World War II as a bulwark against Moscow, Zelenskiy said Ukraine needs “a strategic international support plan,” including money, technology, and specialists.
Russia’s invasion has devastated Ukraine’s economy, destroying tens of billions of dollars worth of infrastructure -- including airports, bridges, ports, and power plants -- and sending millions of people fleeing their homes.
Ukrainian officials have put the damage in the hundreds of billions of dollars, while the International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy could contact by one-third.
Zelenskiy said a Marshall Plan for his country would enable Ukrainians who have fled the fighting, including to EU countries, to return to cities and villages.
“Such investments from the free world -- if they are fast, if they are sufficient – would mean that millions of our people who have become internally displaced because of this war will be able to return home,” he said.
Fiji Seizes $300 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Oligarch Kerimov
Authorities in Fiji have seized a Russian-owned superyacht under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seizure comes two days after the Suva High Court said it had granted the order to seize the $300 million superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
“This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on May 5.
“The Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who facilitate the death and destruction we are witnessing in Ukraine,” he added.
Kerimov's empire is built mainly on Russia's vast natural resources. He prospered during the four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, pulling off a $24 billion merger that put his firm Uralkali in control of 40 percent of the $20 billion global potash market.
The boat was impounded by police three weeks ago after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Local media in Fiji have reported that lawyers for the 107-meter yacht's registered owner, Millemarin Investments, have denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov. Instead, they said in court that it is owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been sanctioned by the United States.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has subsequently followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
Kazakh President Signs Decree For June 5 Referendum On Constitutional Changes
Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on a raft of constitutional changes as part of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's reforms aimed at decentralizing decision-making in the oil-rich Central Asian state.
Toqaev signed a decree on May 5 to set the referendum for June 5.
Toqaev has said the referendum represents "an important democratic institution" and recalled that "the last referendum in Kazakhstan was held in 1995, when the current constitution was approved."
In total, 56 amendments to the constitution have been proposed, including the restoration of the Constitutional Court, which was abolished in 1995, and banning the president from being a member of political parties and his relatives from holding public office.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives are mainly cosmetic and will not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
In January, deadly protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Since then, Toqaev has made several moves to distance himself from his predecessor and former patron, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the Central Asian nation for decades with an iron fist and still retained the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation -- which gave him almost limitless power even after his resignation in 2019.
German, Ukrainian Presidents Smooth Out Dispute Over Visit
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid a rift over a visit to Kyiv last month that was canceled at the last minute by Ukraine.
Steinmeiers's office said in a statement that the two leaders spoke by phone on May 5, describing the call as "very important, very good."
Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, has faced criticism from Kyiv for his detente policy toward Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.
He was supposed to travel to the Ukrainian capital with the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on April 13, but Kyiv informed Steinmeier he was not welcome.
"Irritations from the past have been cleared up. Both presidents agreed to remain in close contact," the statement on the phone call noted, adding that Steinmeier "expressed his solidarity, respect, and support for the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggressors."
The rift has kept German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from visiting Kyiv as he said it was not proper for him to travel there given the snub of Steinmeier.
Transdniester TV Reports 'Gunfire' At Border With Ukraine
A television channel in Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region is reporting that shots have been fired near one of its border crossings with Ukraine.
The report on May 5, which comes after several similar alleged incidents in Moscow-backed Transdniester since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could not be independently verified.
On its Telegram channel, the TSV channel cited a source in Transdniester's security forces as saying the alleged incident occurred close to the Pervomaysk-Cuciurgan border crossing in southern Transdniester.
"The residents of Pervomaysk (on the Transdniester side of the border) reported shots fired in the vicinity of the Kuchurhan checkpoint (on the Ukrainian side). A source in law enforcement reported that indeed indiscriminate shooting was under way on Ukrainian territory," TSV’s Telegram channel reported.
Images circulated on social media last week apparently showed massive concrete blocks being installed on the Ukrainian side of the border apparently to prevent access into Ukraine from Transdniester.
Transdniester last week claimed that explosions hit the security ministry, a military unit, and a Russian-owned radio tower while shots had been allegedly fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which Moscow called "acts of terrorism."
Ukraine has said Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.
Russia-backed Transdniester, a narrow strip of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990 and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict grew after a Russian general said Moscow's invasion had the goal of creating a land corridor through southern Ukrainian territory to Transdniester.
The European Union pledged to boost military aid to Moldova on May 4.
"This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," European Council President Charles Michel told a press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu during a visit to Chisinau on May 4. He gave no further details.
Michel also pledged support for Moldova against cyberattacks and disinformation, adding that avoiding escalation in Transdniester was of critical importance.
Lukashenka Says War In Ukraine Has 'Dragged On' Longer Than He Thought
Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he is doing everything he can to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine, which has "dragged on" longer than he thought it would.
Speaking to the Associated Press in an interview published on May 5, Lukashenka defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Kyiv had been "provoking" Moscow.
Though he didn't give details on how Ukraine provoked Russia, prior to the military operation, which Minsk has aided by allowing Belarusian territory to be used to stage the attack, Lukashenka alleged that he had information showing Ukraine planned to attack Belarus.
Lukashenka has been shunned by the international community since he claimed victory in a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition says was rigged. He has met mass protests afterward with brutal force and harsh tactics to silence any dissent in the country, which he has ruled since 1994.
The 67-year-old ruler told AP that he was doing "everything" to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenka said during the nearly 90-minute interview at the Independence Palace in Minsk.
Lukashenka also said it would be “unacceptable” to use nuclear weapons in the conflict, but he couldn't say if Russia has such plans.
"Whether or not Russia is capable of that -- is a question you need to ask the Russian leadership,” he said of the possible use of nuclear weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly made veiled references to the country's nuclear arsenal since Putin launched an all-out military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Putin ordered Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert days after the unprovoked invasion began, with the Kremlin citing "Western countries...taking unfriendly actions" through economic sanctions and "aggressive statements against our country."
With reporting by AP
Zelenskiy Launches Global Crowdfunding Site To Aid Ukraine During War
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has helped launch a global crowdfunding site to raise funds to help Ukraine repel an unprovoked attack by Russia and rebuild the country once the war ends.
Speaking in English in a video posted on Twitter on May 5, Zelensky said all funds raised on the site will be transferred to the Ukrainian central bank, where they will be disbursed to the "relevant ministries."
"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in the video as he launched the United24 platform.
Zelenskiy said that the site will help allow ordinary people from around the world help in the battle against Russian forces.
"Every donation matters for victory," he added.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and has since bombarded the country on a daily basis. While Moscow says it is not targeting civilians, mounting evidence shows civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, hospitals, and cultural centers, have been destroyed.
The crowdfunding site says that the money raised will be directed toward three sectors: defense and demining, medical aid, and rebuilding the country.
"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," Zelenskiy said.
Russia Expels Seven Danish Embassy Staff In Tit-For-Tat Move
MOSCOW -- Russia has announced the expulsion of seven people from the Danish Embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move announced by Copenhagen four weeks earlier.
"They must leave the country within two weeks," the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on May 5, exactly one month after Denmark expelled 15 employees from the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, saying it wanted to send "a clear signal to Moscow that we will not accept that Russian intelligence officers are spying on Danish soil."
The Russian Foreign Ministry added in its statement that it had also denied a visa to a diplomat at the Danish diplomatic mission, and that it "reserves the right to take additional retaliatory steps to the unfriendly actions of Copenhagen, which will be reported to the Danish side later."
Many European nations and other Western allies have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats and embassy staff members since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Dozens Detained In Armenia As Protesters Call For Prime Minister's Resignation
Armenian police have detained dozens of demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation because of what they said were unacceptable concessions made by him during negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Anti-government demonstrations have taken place since last month. Protesters on May 1 announced the beginning of a "decisive phase of the struggle" and large-scale civil disobedience actions this week.
In recent days, anti-Pashinian protesters have taken to the streets to block major roads in the capital Yerevan and call on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.
The situation near the parliament building in Yerevan remained tense after protesters scuffled with police late on May 4.
The parliament building was cordoned off by hundreds of police in riot gear.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the observance of this agreement.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian -- who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses -- said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
With reporting by Reuters
Britain Revokes Recognized Status Of Moscow Stock Exchange In Blow To Russian Investment
Britain has revoked the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) status as a recognized stock exchange in response to restrictions that the Bank of Russia had placed on foreign investors following the implementation of financial sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K.'s Revenue and Customs department (HMRC) updated its list of "designated recognized stock exchanges" on May 5, noting the designation for the MOEX had been revoked, effective immediately.
Last month the British government signaled the move was coming, saying that restrictions imposed on foreign investors by the Russian central bank on February 28 meant that the Moscow exchange was "no longer operating in line with the normal commercial standards expected of a recognized exchange."
"With the Moscow Stock Exchange failing to withdraw their restrictions on foreign investors, the U.K. had no choice but to remove its recognized status," said Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury.
"This will stop further money being channeled into Russian assets and send a clear message that there is no case for new investment in Russia."
Recognized stock exchange status is a classification given by the HMRC that allows securities traded on such an exchange to be eligible for certain tax treatments and reliefs.
The United Kingdom. has followed the United States, the European Union, and many other allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, from President Vladimir Putin and his family, to Russian companies, billionaires and senior government officials, in response to the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine on February 24.
Kazakh Court Sentences Former Shymkent City Official For Abuse Of Office
The former head of the Shymkent city finance department has been sentenced to three years in prison after a court found him guilty of abuse of office in rare conviction for corruption in Kazakhstan.
Kenzhebek Zhanbosynov was arrested immediately after the Karatau District Court handed down its ruling on May 5. He was also banned for life from holding public office.
The court said that Zhanbosynov, 49, as the head of the city finance department and a member of the board of directors of the Shymkent Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation, oversaw the sale of apartments at below-market rates, "causing significant damage" to the state.
Zhanbosynov's lawyers rejected the verdict and said that they would appeal it as the court failed to prove their client's actions caused serious material damage to the state or society.
Kazakhstan has been plagued for years by rampant corruption, placing 102nd out of 180 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2021.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over cronyism and corruption.
Much of the anger in the streets was directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who ruled the Central Asian state from 1989 to March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the deadly violence.
AP Investigation Shows Around 600 Dead In Russian Strike On Mariupol Theater
The Associated Press says it has conducted an investigation that shows about 600 civilians died when Russia attacked a theater in the port city of Mariupol that was being used as a bomb shelter.
The exact number of deaths as a result of the March 16 air strike on Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, which was clearly marked outside as being a place where children were located, has been unknown as heavy fighting has kept authorities from properly sifting through the debris.
While Ukrainian officials have said at least 300 people died in the attack, AP said that, in a recreation of the events based on the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with its new life as a bomb shelter, the figure is at least twice as high.
The news agency said it also drew on two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during, and after that day, and feedback from experts who reviewed the methodology. It also used 3D modeling to recreate the situation.
While Russia has denied targeting civilians since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, mounting evidence tells a different story. The air strike on the theater in Mariupol stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date.
“All the people are still under the rubble, because the rubble is still there -- no one dug them up,” AP quoted Oksana Syomina, who survived the deadly attack, as saying.
“This is one big mass grave.”
Based on reporting by AP
