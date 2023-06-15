Czech President Calls For "Clear Language" On Ukraine's NATO Membership

Czech President Petr Pavel says NATO's July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, should offer Ukraine "clear language" about its future membership in the military alliance once the conflict with Russia is over. In an interview with RFE/RL on June 14, the former head of the Czech military said Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union would be the best way to keep Moscow's "aggressive policies at bay." Pavel also commented on Ukraine's recent counteroffensive against Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.