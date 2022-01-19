Czech Senate Leader Warns Against Concessions To Russia Over Ukraine Tensions

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil has warned against NATO making concessions to Moscow amid tensions over Russia massing its forces on Ukraine's borders. Asked about a Russian demand that the transatlantic alliance withdraw its forces from countries that have joined NATO since the end of the Cold War, Vystrcil warned it would weaken "the defensive abilities of the democratic world." Vystrcil was speaking in an interview with RFE/RL's Ray Furlong.