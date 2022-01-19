Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Czech Senate Leader Warns Against Concessions To Russia Over Ukraine Tensions

Czech Senate Leader Warns Against Concessions To Russia Over Ukraine Tensions
Embed
Czech Senate Leader Warns Against Concessions To Russia Over Ukraine Tensions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:50 0:00

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil has warned against NATO making concessions to Moscow amid tensions over Russia massing its forces on Ukraine's borders. Asked about a Russian demand that the transatlantic alliance withdraw its forces from countries that have joined NATO since the end of the Cold War, Vystrcil warned it would weaken "the defensive abilities of the democratic world." Vystrcil was speaking in an interview with RFE/RL's Ray Furlong.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG