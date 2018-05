Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky said a reported visit by former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal to meet Czech intelligence officials seemed "logical" as part of "normal cooperation" between Czech and British intelligence. Stropnicky was commenting on reports in The New York Times and Czech weekly Respekt that Skripal briefed Czech agents in 2012. He was speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong on May 14.