Czechs Ban All Russian Athletes From Local Competitions
The Czech government said late on June 28 it had banned all athletes representing Russia from taking part in local competitions as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued. The government said it banned "the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Russian Federation in sports competitions and games organized on Czech soil." At the same time, athletes and teams representing the Czech Republic must not take part in competitions held in Russia, it added in a statement.
Death Toll In Kramatorsk Rises To 12 As Ukraine Arrests 'Russian Spy' Linked To Missile Strike
Ukrainian rescuers have pulled another body from the rubble of a restaurant and shopping center targeted by a Russian missile strike in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, taking the death toll in the June 27 attack to 12, officials said on June 29.
"In total, 12 people, including three children were killed, 60 people were wounded, and 11 other have been rescued," Ukraine's emergency services said in a statement. The emergency and rescue operations have been completed, it added.
The site was popular with soldiers, journalists, and locals in Kramatorsk, one of the largest cities still under Ukrainian control in the country’s east.
Ukrainian authorities on June 28 arrested an alleged Russian spy involved in the Kramatorsk attack.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), working with special police forces, detained the person, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram on June 28.
"Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty," Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He did not identify the person who was detained in the attack, but the SBU said earlier it was a local man who worked for a gas transportation company and is suspected of filming the restaurant for the Russians and informing them about its popularity.
Kramatorsk was targeted by two Russian missiles, one hitting the restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said 18 multistory buildings, five schools, and two kindergartens, had been destroyed, in addition to the shopping center and restaurant.
WATCH: Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.
Separately, a strike in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region killed three civilians near their homes, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.
Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region that houses the Ukrainian Army's regional headquarters and is likely a key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
In response to the outcry over the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 28 claimed Russia only carries out strikes "that are in one way or another linked to military structure."
Moscow has repeatedly denied shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary.
On the battlefield, the Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 29 that 40 combat clashes had taken place in the previous 24 hours, mainly in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the western part of the Donetsk region.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said he spoke by phone with U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the situation at the front line.
Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct offensive actions" and "are advancing," he said. "The enemy is putting up a strong resistance, at the same time suffering heavy losses."
Russian forces are trying to hold on to positions by continuously mining the area, Zaluzhniy said on social media. He said he told Milley the Ukrainian military urgently needs weapons, ammunition, and demining equipment.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Hungary Delays Ratification Of Sweden's NATO Membership
Hungary's parliament will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before the summer recess as it has not included the vote in the agenda of next week's session, Hungarian online media reported on June 28. News websites hvg.hu and index.hu reported that parliament, dominated by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, would further delay the vote after previously citing a deterioration in relations with Sweden. Parliament's press office did not confirm the reports, saying the agenda of next week's session would be finalised at a meeting of the house committee on June 29. Sweden's Foreign Ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Reports On Surovikin's Whereabouts Persist Despite Kremlin Labeling Them 'Speculation'
Russian media reports on June 28 continued to speculate about the whereabouts of the deputy commander of Russian armed forces' united group, Sergei Surovikin, and his role in the weekend revolt despite Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s dismissal of the reports.
Peskov told reporters on June 28 "there are many different speculations, allegations, and so on about those events. I think this is one of such examples."
Citing U.S. security sources, The New York Times touched off the speculation with its report that Surovikin had known in advance about Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny's Prigozhin's mutiny.
Surovikin, considered an ally of Prigozhin, posted a video message on June 24 calling on Wagner forces to halt their advance. Some experts said the message may have been forced.
High-ranking U.S. officials suspected an alliance between Surovikin and Prigozhin could explain why Prigozhin was still alive, the New York Times reported.
As part of a deal to stop the rebellion, Prigozhin and his fighters were allegedly offered exile in Belarus.
Rumors continued to spread on June 28 about Surovikin, who hasn’t been seen since June 24, according to Russian media.
The Moscow Times, citing sources close to the Defense Ministry, said Surovikin had been arrested. When asked by journalists about where the general is, the source replied: "We don't even comment on this information through internal channels."
The former editor in chief of Ekho Moskvy, Aleksei Venediktov, said Surovikin has not contacted his family for three days. According to Venediktov, it also is not possible to reach his guards.
RFE/RL couldn’t confirm the reports.
The rebellion saw Wagner troops occupy the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then march toward Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed Western intelligence officials, reported on June 28 that Prigozhin had originally planned to capture Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander in Chief Valery Gerasimov during the revolt. The Journal wrote that Prigozhin had "accelerated his plans" after Russia's secret service caught wind of the plot.
The White House declined to add its voice to the speculation. Asked about the Wall Street Journal report, deputy spokeswoman Olivia Dolton said at a press briefing that the White House could not confirm nor speculate on any reports.
But U.S. President Joe Biden said that the unrest had weakened President Vladimir Putin, though he added that it’s “hard to tell” to what extent.
“He’s clearly losing the war in (Ukraine),” Biden said of Putin on June 28. “He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said Putin had been weakened by the rebellion, which showed “the autocratic structures, the structures of power have cracks.”
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
OHR Calls New Laws Passed By Republika Srpska Illegal, Unacceptable, And Blames Dodik
The Office of the High Representative (OHR) in Bosnia-Herzegovina has called decisions made by Republika Srpska's National Assembly illegal and unacceptable and said Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik was "first and foremost" responsible for the move.
The National Assembly on June 27 passed a law saying that rulings and decisions by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia will not be enforced or applicable in the Republika Srpska entity.
A majority of lawmakers in the assembly -- led by Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) with backing in part by the opposition -- agreed that the decisions and acts of the Constitutional Court would not be implemented on their territory until a nationwide law on the court had been adopted by the national parliament.
The vote was the latest in a series of political moves engineered by Dodik, who has long campaigned for secession from the country's central institutions.
The OHR, responding on June 28 on Twitter, said the move was "an unacceptable offence against the Dayton agreement, a serious challenge to the rule of law in the [Republika Srpska], and an assault on the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The OHR emphasized that Republika Srpska has to respect its obligations under the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, to fully respect the constitutional and legal order of Bosnia.
High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt "offers political cooperation to all actors in Republika Srpska" to help it fulfill its legal obligations with the condition of full compliance with the Dayton agreement," the OHR said.
"The first step is to reject Milorad Dodik's bizarre and adventurous undermining of Dayton and Dayton institutions," the OHR said.
Dodik initiated the vote following the Constitutional Court's decision last week that altered the judicial body's rules, allowing it to convene without Serbian judges present.
"The Constitutional Court violates the constitution massively," Dodik said ahead of the National Assembly's vote on June 27. "It is completely delegitimized and led itself to the point of absurdity."
Three of the nine court members are appointed by the president of the European Court of Human Rights and six by regional parliaments.
The lawmakers also agreed that Serbian representatives in state institutions would not take part in any talks on reforms needed for Bosnia's integration into the European Union until the Constitutional Court had been reformed and the OHR had been closed down.
In addition, the National Assembly backed a veto by the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic, on the agreement on free travel in the Western Balkans brokered by the six countries of the region. The main issue raised by the National Assembly was the introduction of visa-free travel between Bosnia and Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Prosecutors Seek Nine Years In Prison For Self-Exiled Media Manager
Prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on June 28 to sentence noted media manager Ilya Krasilshchik, who resides in Berlin, to nine years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Krasilshchik, former chief editor of the Afisha journal and ex-publisher of the Meduza website, was added to Russia's wanted list after he was charged in absentia. The probe was launched after Krasilshchik published materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russia's armed forces in the city of Bucha near Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Says No Nuclear Deal On Table With Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says no new nuclear agreement is on the table with Iran, despite quiet new diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. "There is no agreement in the offing, even as we continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths," Blinken said on June 28 in New York. "We'll see by their actions," Blinken said of the future relationship, calling on Iran "not to take actions that further escalate tensions" with the United States and in the Middle East. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian IT Expert Detained In Kazakhstan At U.S. Request As Moscow Pressures Almaty
Kazakhstan has detained a Russian IT expert at the request of the United States for cybercrimes, setting up another showdown between Washington and Moscow over extradition.
Nikita Kislitsin, a senior executive at one of Russia’s top cybersecurity firms, was detained after he landed in Almaty on June 22, Russian media reported.
The United States has accused Kislitsin of buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
Russia has protested the detention, calling on Kazakhstan not to carry out the U.S. request.
A top Russian diplomat in Kazakhstan, Consul-General Yevgeny Bobrov, was quoted in Russian media reports on June 28 as saying that the diplomatic mission had sent a note to the Central Asian nation's Foreign Ministry, urging it not to move quickly on the extradition.
Bobrov's note included requests to give full details of Kislitsin’s detainment on June 22, provide Russian diplomats access to Kislitsin, and not to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States in an expedited manner, TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies said.
Kazakh officials have not commented on the reports.
In the meantime, Russia filed its own extradition request after suddenly filing criminal case against Kislitsen. The Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
The case is the latest in a long series of court battles between Washington and Moscow for alleged Russian hackers detained at the request of the United States in third countries.
The United States has over the past decade successfully extradited dozens of Russian citizens charged with cybercrimes from third countries, especially Western nations, leading Moscow to accuse Washington of “hunting” Russians.
The extradition of Kislitsen could be tougher than other cases because of Russia’s close ties with -- and influence over -- neighboring Kazakhstan, a former Soviet state.
“If Kazakhstan wants to be prudent, it may delay the extradition” to see how things shake out in Russia, William Courtney, the former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan from 1992-95 and an analyst at the Washington-based think tank Rand Corp, told RFE/RL. “Kazakhstan has to manage their risks.”
FBI Interview
Kislitsin, a prominent member of the Russian cyber underground in the early 2010s, was interviewed by the FBI in Moscow nearly a decade ago as part of an investigation into the hack of several U.S.-based companies, including LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Formspring. He was later charged with buying personal data from the Formspring hack.
Investigators in the United States say Kislitsin and his associates stole personal data and passwords of 117 million people and offered them to potential buyers.
In his meeting with FBI agents, Kislitsin was notified of his rights by the FBI agents, according to filings in U.S. federal court. Kislitsin indicated that he was “open for collaboration” and wanted to “mitigate problems.”
Kislitsin's current employer, F.A.C.C.T., confirmed on June 28 that Kislitsin is under temporary detention in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States.
“According to the information available to us, the claims against Kislitsin are not related to his work at F.A.C.C.T., but are related to a case more than 10 years ago, when Nikita worked as a journalist and independent researcher,” the company said in a news release.
The company also disputed his detention in Kazakhstan, saying it believes there are there are no legal grounds for it.
The U.S. State Department told RFE/RL in an e-mail that it does not comment on pending extradition matters, including whether or not a particular request has been made.
Yevgeny Nikulin, the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies and an acquaintance of Kislitsin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Prior to being charged by the United States, Kislitsin in 2013 joined Group-IB, one of the most prominent Russian cybersecurity firms.
Group-IB has gained international recognition over the years, signing an agreement with Interpol in 2017 to become an official private-sector partner of the international crime fighting organization.
In September 2021, Russia arrested Group-IB co-founder Ilya Sachkov, a well-respected cybersecurity expert, accusing him of treason.
Sachkov, who was a recipient of a Kremlin award two years earlier, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to transfer him to house arrest to no avail.
His case was finally turned over to a Moscow court earlier this month. A trial date has yet to be set. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
Following sanctions imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Group-IB spun off its Russia business to focus on international markets.
After the split, Kislitsin remained with the independent Russian business, which is now called F.A.C.C.T.
Belarusian Journalist Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Paval Padabed's trial on extremism charge started in Minsk on June 28 as the crackdown on dissent and independent media continues. If convicted, Padabed, whom rights groups have recognized as a political prisoner, may face up to six years in prison. Padabed was arrested in January and initially sentenced to 15 days in jail for reposting materials online that investigators claimed were extremist. He was not released after serving the term and was instead charged with creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities. Padabed's supporters insist the case is politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Father, Sister Of Teenager Shot Dead By Iranian Security Forces Charged With 'Anti-Government Propaganda'
The father and sister of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, a 17-year-old protester shot dead by Iranian security forces in October, have been charged with "anti-government propaganda," according to their family lawyer, Khosrow Alikordi.
The charges are in relation with interviews and social media posts by Ali Adinehzadeh and Marzieh Adinezadeh, Abolfazl's father and sister respectively, Alikordi said.
The family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was one of the casualties of the nationwide protests that erupted following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been arrested for an alleged head-scarf violation.
These protests have led to the arrests of thousands of demonstrators across Iran. The exact number of detainees remains unclear, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced in May that around 90,000 protesters had been pardoned by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
The Adinehzadeh family's lawyer has called for the release of all political prisoners and justice. He also expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the cases of political prisoners and the pressure exerted on their families.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Switzerland Widens Sanctions On Russia, In Step With EU
Switzerland has expanded financial and travel sanctions against Russian entities and persons in step with the most recent sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. Among those targeted are people, companies and organizations that support the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a statement said. They also include members of the Russian armed forces, leading representatives of state-controlled Russian media and members of the Wagner mercenary group that staged an aborted mutiny last weekend. The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban to travel to and transit through Switzerland. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Croatian Parliament Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide
The Croatian parliament voted on June 28 to recognize as genocide the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Croatia, saying "global recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow swiftly," and stressing that 27 nations recognized the famine as genocide. The 1932-33 famine occurred as Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs. It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Holodomor. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By dpa
British Government Hoping To 'Expedite' Chelsea Sale Funds To Ukraine
The British government has said it is seeking to expedite the process of funds raised by the sale of the Chelsea Football Club being used to support Ukrainians. Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich sold the club after he was sanctioned as part of the U.K.'s efforts to target Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich pledged to divert all proceeds to a foundation to benefit victims of the war. A charitable foundation was established to distribute the funds but a petition set up earlier this month claimed it has not yet received any money.
Iranian Authorities Arrest Associates of Iran's Top Sunni Leader Accused Of 'Disturbing Public Minds'
Several associates of Molavi Abdolhamid, the imam of southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and Iran's top Sunni leader, have been arrested by Iranian authorities. The arrests were confirmed by a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guards, who accused the detainees of "disturbing public minds."
Local news reports last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that a recent assassination attempt against Abdolhamid, orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), had been thwarted and the would-be perpetrator was arrested.
One June 27, the Tasnim News Agency, known for its close ties with the IRGC, dismissed the recent reports of a conspiracy to assassinate Abdolhamid as "rumors."
The agency quoted what it said was an "informed source" as saying that "rumors" about an alleged plot to poison Abdolhamid that had been circulating on social media were fundamentally false.
The agency said several individuals were arrested for allegedly spreading the "rumors" and a judicial case was initiated against them.
The news of these arrests follows a report by the HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, about the "violent arrest" of Abdolhamid's grandson, Abdolnassir Shahbakhsh, on June 27.
Shahbakhsh was reportedly arrested on his way to the Makki Mosque, which is run by Abdolhamid.
The same day, June 27, 23-year-old videographer and photographer Osama Shahbakhsh, who worked for the Makki Mosque, was taken into custody by security forces. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.
On June 24, Abdolvahed Shahlibar, a prominent member of the Makki Mosque, was arrested following a summons to the prosecutor's office. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.
These arrests come amid increasing pressure on Abdolhamid and his associates.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told security and military officials that rather than arresting Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, they should try and smear his reputation.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during a November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Gave Ukrainian Businessman Firtash Diplomatic Immunity To Prevent His Extradition To U.S., Report Finds
Belarusian authorities have reportedly provided Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash with diplomatic immunity to prevent his extradition from Austria to the United States, where he is wanted on corruption charges.
A report by Deutsche Welle said on June 27 that it became known at a hearing of the Higher Regional Court in Vienna earlier this month that as of 2021 Firtash has the status of an aide to a Belarusian envoy at a UN agency, which his lawyers insist give their client diplomatic immunity and therefore he cannot be extradited.
The Austrian Justice Ministry, meanwhile, says Firtash has never been properly accredited at the UN office in Vienna and therefore cannot be considered as a person who has diplomatic immunity.
A regional court in Austria ruled in mid-June to send Firtash's case back to the first instance to assess the legality of Firtash's diplomatic status and his immunity from prosecution, Deutsche Welle reported on June 27.
The court said on June 16 that it concluded that new facts and evidence in the case have raised concerns over a February 2017 court decision to extradite Firtash to the United States, adding that the case must be sent for retrial to find out if the new information is true and is sufficient enough to block his extradition.
Firtash, once a powerful ally of Ukraine’s ousted Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, faces a U.S. indictment accusing him of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines.
He denies any wrongdoing.
Firtash was arrested in Austria in 2014 and then freed on 125 million euros ($136 million) bail, kicking off a still-unresolved legal saga.
A Vienna court initially ruled against extradition on the grounds that the indictment was politically motivated, but in February 2017 a higher court overruled the decision and concluded Firtash must be extradited.
Last month, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Firtash, along with managers of companies under his control, had been served with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement.
According to the SBU, the damage Ukraine's State Treasury suffered from the embezzlement activities allegedly committed by Firtash’s group in Ukraine's gas transit system are estimated at up to 18 billion hryvnyas ($484 million) between 2016 and 2022 as part of a "large-scale scheme."
In June 2021, Kyiv imposed sanctions on Firtash, accusing him of selling titanium products that Ukraine said ended up being used by Russian military enterprises. Firtash denied the allegations at the time.
With reporting by Deutsche Welle
Hungarian Justice Minister Set To Resign To Focus On European Parliament Elections
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga has said she intends to resign in order to join the nationalist Fidesz party's campaign for the European Parliament. Varga told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper on June 28 that she had informed Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who heads Fidesz, of her decision. Varga is expected to lead the party's list for the elections set to take place in June 2024. "I think it is right to hand over the leadership of the Justice Ministry to someone who is 100 percent capable," she told the newspaper. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Replaces Chief Of Ukroboronprom Defense Industry Firm Amid Ongoing War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the chief of Ukroboronprom -- a state conglomerate that comprises defense industry firms -- amid Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine. Strategic Industry Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on June 28 that Herman Smetanin will lead Ukroboronprom, a day after Zelenskiy's office said the president "accepted the resignation letter" of Ukroboronprom chief Yuriy Husyev. Ukroboronprom has ceased most of its activities in the country since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year and relocated much of its activities to other countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. click here.
Rescuers Hunt For Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Restaurant
Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. At least four children were among those who were killed when a crowded restaurant and shopping center was hit. A second Russian missile struck a village on the outskirts of the city. Numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Confirms Exports Of Sanctioned Dual-Use Technology To Russia
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangharin, who is also the Central Asian country's trade and integration minister, has confirmed reports saying that Kazakhstan exported sanctioned dual-use technology to Russian companies that, according to investigative journalists, are involved in supporting Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Zhumangharin said on June 27 that Kazakhstan's government is currently working on preventing the export of 104 types of goods to Russia, adding that control had been increased over companies involved in such exports. He refused to name the companies in question. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Pakistan, IMF Reportedly Weighing $2.5 Billion Standby Arrangement
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are discussing a $2.5 billion "standby arrangement" of six to nine months, the Dawn newspaper reported on June 28, quoting an unnamed official. The fund would cover the remaining amount of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement signed in 2019, of which $4 billion have been released so far, and which expires on June 30. “The IMF team continues discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF,” the lender’s mission chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, said in a statement. To read the original story by Dawn, click here.
Lithuania Buys NASAMS Air Defense For Ukraine
Lithuania is purchasing two NASAMS air-defense systems for Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a video statement released late on June 27. "They will be delivered to Ukraine at the nearest possible time," said Nauseda, who is visiting Kyiv on June 28. The contract was signed on June 27 between Lithuania, Norway, and the Norwegian producer Kongsberg Gruppen, he added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Azerbaijan, Armenia Exchange Deadly Fire In Nagorno-Karabakh As Peace Talks Get Under Way
De facto authorities in the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh say four ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed early on June 28 by Azerbaijani fire.
Azerbajian's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its positions were fired upon from Nagorno-Karabakh and one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.
The ministry did not comment on the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities' claim that four of their soldiers had been killed by Azerbaijani fire.
Moscow is "concerned over the increasingly frequent armed incidents and cease-fire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We call for restraint and for the settling of all vexed questions by peaceful, political-diplomatic means -- in cooperation with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," she added.
The reported incident comes as the United States on June 27 opened three days of peace talks between Armenia's and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers in Washington in the latest effort to quell a conflict that has flared repeatedly.
On June 27, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington was encouraged by recent efforts by the two countries to pursue a peace agreement.
"We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace," Miller said ahead of the talks.
Miller added that the discussions involving Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov would cover "very sensitive" areas.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened the closed-door talks, the second negotiations involving the South Caucasus adversaries in two months.
Russia, which has traditionally been heavily involved in mediating the two sides' longstanding conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, currently has peacekeeping troops on the ground to monitor the Moscow-brokered cease-fire that ended six weeks of deadly fighting in November 2020.
The brief conflict, which left more than 2,000 soldiers dead on each side, resulted in Baku regaining control over part of Nagorno-Karabakh that had been occupied by Armenian forces since the end of the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in 1994.
Armenia has repeatedly said that Russian peacekeepers are failing to live up to its promises to protect ethnic Armenians in the mountainous region, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory but is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians.
In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said any recognition by Yerevan of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan would be dependent on guaranteeing the rights and security of the some 100,000 ethnic Armenians who live there.
Russia has pressed Azerbaijan to allow unhindered traffic through the Lachin Corridor linking the territory to Armenia in keeping with the cease-fire.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on June 23 that the entrance to the corridor had been blocked by Azerbaijan in a move she said increased tensions at a time when Baku and Yerevan are trying to work out a peace treaty.
There have been reports that the corridor has been blocked since June 15. But Baku has insisted that civilians and aid convoys are allowed access to the route, despite concerns expressed by the International Red Cross that the blockage of aid convoys could cause food and medicine shortages.
Baku, which set up a checkpoint along the corridor following months of disruption despite the cease-fire calling for all routes to be unblocked, has said that Azerbaijani activists protesting alleged illegal mining were responsible for any blockages.
U.S. To Give Ukraine $500 Million In Additional Military Aid, Pentagon Says
The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on June 27. The package contains ground vehicles, including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive and other equipment to “help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression,” the Pentagon said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "sincerely grateful,” adding that the additional Bradleys and Strykers along with ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Patriots, and Stingers “will add even more power." To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Announces Sanctions Targeting Gold Mining Firms Connected To Wagner
The United States has imposed sanctions on four companies linked to the Russian private mercenary group Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that it said are active in illicit gold mining and trade.
The companies are tied to illicit gold dealings that fund the Wagner group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa, the Treasury Department said in a news release on June 27. In addition to the four companies, one individual identified as a Russian executive in the Wagner group was designated for sanctions.
Two of the companies designated are mining firms in the Central African Republic (CAR). The other two firms -- one in the United Arab Emirates and the other in Russia -- are identified as wholesale firms.
“The Wagner Group exploits insecurity around the world, committing atrocities and criminal acts that threaten the safety, good governance, prosperity, and human rights of nations, as well as exploiting their natural resources,” the department said.
Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the United States will continue to target the Wagner group’s revenue streams “to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else.”
The entities designated for sanctions are Diamville SAU and Midas Ressources SARLU, two mining firms based in the CAR, Limited Liability Company DM based in Russia, and Dubai-based Industrial Resources General Trading.
The individual targeted is Andrei Ivanov, who Treasury said worked with officials of the government of Mali on weapons deals, mining projects, and other Wagner group activities in Mali.
Catrina Doxsee, associate director and associate fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said the crisis in Russia is over for now, but the fight to control the Wagner group has only just begun.
This is "creating an opening for the United States and its allies to dislodge Russian influence in places such as Africa," Doxsee said on Twitter.
The United States has issued sanctions against Prigozhin, who led a brief revolt over the weekend against the Kremlin, and the Wagner group multiple times.
The sanctions announced on June 27 are not directly related to the uprising, which ended when Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their march to Moscow.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainian SBU Arrests Person Suspected Of Helping Russians Carry Out Missile Strike On Kramatorsk
Ukrainian authorities on June 28 arrested a person they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 11 people and injured 61 at a restaurant in Kramatorsk the night before.
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), working with special police forces, detained the person, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram on June 28.
"Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty," Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He did not identify the person who was detained in the attack, but the SBU said earlier it was a man who worked for a gas transportation company and is suspected of filming the restaurant for the Russians and informing them about its popularity.
Twin sisters who were to have turned 15 in September were among the 11 people killed, regional officials said earlier on June 28.
Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said on Facebook that a third minor, a boy, had been killed and his body pulled from the rubble.
Kramatorsk was targeted by two Russian missiles on June 28 in the evening, with one hitting a crowded restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said 18 multistory buildings, five schools, and two kindergartens, had been destroyed, in addition to the shopping center and pizza restaurant, which was reportedly frequented by journalists, aid workers, and soldiers.
Separately, a strike in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region killed three civilians near their homes, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.
Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region that houses the Ukrainian Army's regional headquarters and is likely a key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
It was hit on May 2 by rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher. Russian forces claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed in that strike.
WATCH: Artillerymen of the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces say fighting has intensified near the contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region since Ukraine recently launched a counteroffensive.
In April last year, 63 people were killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk's main railway station. At least two other strikes have hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city this year.
In response to the outcry over the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 28 claimed Russia only carries out strikes "that are in one way or another linked to military structure."
Moscow has repeatedly denied shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary.
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, said he spoke by phone with U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the situation at the front line was discussed.
Ukrainian forces "continue to conduct offensive actions" and "are advancing," he said. "The enemy is putting up a strong resistance, at the same time suffering heavy losses."
Russian forces are trying to hold on to positions by continuously mining the area, Zaluzhniy said on social media. He said he told Milley the Ukrainian military urgently needs weapons, ammunition, and demining equipment.
