Daghestan Court Sentences Man To 19 Years On Terrorism Charges

A court in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region of Daghestan has sentenced a local man to 19 years in prison on terrorism charges.

The Investigative Committee's branch in Daghestan said on May 30 that Nariman Bashirov was found guilty of two murders, a number of attempted murders of law-enforcement officers, abduction, joining a terrorist group, involvement in a 2013 terrorist act in Daghestan, and other crimes.

It said that Bashirov cooperated with the investigation and helped law-enforcement authorities identify the terrorist group's leaders and members, who were killed by police during a manhunt in 2016.

In the wake of two separatist wars in neighboring Chechnya, Daghestan has been plagued violence linked to an Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus.

Some militants in Daghestan and other provinces in the North Caucasus have sworn allegiance to the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

Based on reporting by Interfax and kavkaz-uzel.eu

