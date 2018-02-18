Gunman Kills Five In Daghestan Church Shooting

A gunman in the Russian North Caucasus republic of Daghestan reportedly shot and killed five people before being shot dead by security forces.

Four other people were reportedly wounded in the February 18 incident in the city of Kizlyar, at least one of them seriously.

All of those killed were reportedly women. Three of the injured were Russian National Guard troops.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by the group's Amaq information agency. The statement provided no evidence to support the claim.

Police said the gunman opened fire with a hunting rifle on people attending a Maslenitsa celebration near a local church. Maslenitsa is a Christian festival marking the last days before the season of Lent.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill issued a statement expressing shock at the incident.

"The patriarch considers this heinous crime on the Great Lent eve as a provocation aimed at sparking hostilities against Orthodox believers and Muslims who have been living side by side in peace in the Caucasus for centuries," the statement said.

An unnamed law enforcement source was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying the gunman, who has not been officially identified, was a 22-year-old local man local man suspected of having ties to "extremist" organizations.

Other reports said the shooter was accompanied by a woman, who fled the scene.

The RBK website quoted a local priest as saying the attacker opened fire as worshippers were leaving an afternoon service.

"We had finished the mass and were beginning to leave the church," Father Pavel was quoted as saying. "A bearded man ran toward the church shouting 'Allahu Akbar' [God is great] and killed the people."

The Investigative Committee has opened a probe into the incident.

Based on reporting by TASS, AP, and Interfax

