Daghestan Police Say Two Suspected Militants Killed In Raid

Security forces in Russia’s Daghestan region say they killed two suspected militants on October 13 during an counterterrorism operation focusing on the village of Endirei in the northern district of Khasavyurt.

Three security officers were injured in the exchange of fire that erupted after they stormed a home where the militants had barricaded themselves, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reports said the security operation lasted several hours and included a sweep of the village of Endirei.

Authorities said the gunmen were thought to be militants from a group operating in the Khasavyurt and Kizilyurt districts of Daghestan.

The operation was one of several launched in northern Daghestan since mid-September when officials began declaring a series of counterterrorist-operation legal regimes in the area, allowing authorities to carry out security sweeps in search of armed militants.

On September 28, police killed a 26-year-old man from Endirei whom they identified as a long-wanted militant from the "Endirei grouping."

