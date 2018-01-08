So in a way, the Kremlin may have been right after all.

It appears that the West may indeed really be about to intervene in Russia's presidential election.

And get ready because it may happen fairly soon.

Because the Russian Supreme Court has just upheld its rejection of an appeal by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny against a decision to bar him from running in the election.

Navalny's lawyers say they plan to appeal to the presidium of the Supreme Court and then the Russian Constitutional Court.

And let's face it, those rulings are fairly predictable.

But guess what happens once Navalny has exhausted all his domestic legal options.

That's right. His case can then go to the European Court of Human Rights.

And the European Court has already ruled that Navalny's fraud conviction in the so-called Kirovles case -- the case the Russian Electoral Commission is citing as its justification for barring him from the election -- was unjust.

Given this, a court's ruling on his election ban should prove to be quite interesting.

So this is how the West interferes in Russia's domestic affairs.

Not with disinformation. Not with hacking. Not with fake news.

But in an open and transparent court of law -- a court established and legitimized in an international treaty that Russia freely signed when it joined the Council of Europe.

