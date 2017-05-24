The Daily Vertical: The Kremlin's Twisted Playbook

The Daily Vertical is a video primer for Russia-watchers that appears Monday through Friday. Viewers can suggest topics via Twitter @PowerVertical or on the Power Vertical Facebook page.

A transcript of today's Daily Vertical can be found here.

NOTE TO VIEWERS: The Daily Vertical and The Morning Vertical will not appear on May 25-26, as I will be speaking at the GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava. All Power Vertical Products will resume their regular schedule on Monday May 29.