Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Russia

The Daily Vertical: Sanctifying An Empire

  • Brian Whitmore
The Daily Vertical: Sanctifying An Empire
please wait
0:02:22
0:00:00 /0:02:22

The views expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect the views of RFE/RL.

The Daily Vertical is a video primer for Russia-watchers that appears Monday through Friday. Viewers can suggest topics via Twitter @PowerVertical or on the Power Vertical Facebook page.

A transcript of today's Daily Vertical can be found here.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG